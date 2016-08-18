Artists Head Outdoors To Capture Light, Vistas Of Columbia Gorge

Since the late 19th century artists have worked outdoors – or en plein air – at paint-splattered easels and battling the elements to capture the beauty of nature. Pacific Northwest Plein Air event keeps this tradition alive in the Columbia River Gorge.



Keep your eyes peeled the week of Aug. 22 -28, when 40 talented artists will descend on the region to paint the spectacular vistas and dramatic light of the Gorge. The first four days of the event, artists will paint in various locations up and down the Gorge – capturing the drama of wineries, river views, cliffs, waterfalls and snow-capped peaks.

On Friday, Aug. 26, the public is invited to attend an opening and artist reception at Maryhill Museum of Art from 5 to 7 p.m. This is your chance to view and purchase “fresh” paintings and meet the artists, while enjoying a glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The paintings will remain on view (and available for purchase) at Maryhill through Sunday, Aug. 28.

This is the first time that Maryhill has hosted the PNW Plein Air event, now in its 12th year.

“I am delighted the museum is able to host this wonderful event,” said Colleen Schafroth, executive director of Maryhill Museum of Art. “One of the things that makes Maryhill so magical is the setting; the Pacific Northwest Plein Air event celebrates the landscape that we call home and gives the public a fantastic opportunity to view the Gorge through the eyes of talented artists.”

The Juror for the Pacific Northwest Plein Air event in 2016 is painter Terry Miura, who began his career in New York as a successful illustrator, with work appearing in such publications as Time, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and Sports Illustrated.

Miura transitioned to a full-time painter after returning to the West Coast in 1996, and is well known for his atmospheric landscapes and cityscapes, as well as evocative figurative works. Miura’s paintings are held in numerous private and public collections, including California Museum of Fine Art, Los Angeles, Calif., The Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, Calif., and the New School for Social Research in New York City, among others. Miura lives outside of Sacramento, California.

A full list of participating artists include Celeste Bergin, Don Bishop, Wendy Brayton, Laurel Bushman, William Elston, Aimee Erickson, Chris Finefrock, Wendy G. Franklin, Scott Gellatly, Carole Gray-Weihman, Bonnie Griffith, Dotty Hawthorne, Amanda Houston, Jan Jewell, Aaron Johnson, Sara Kahn, Thomas Kitts, Joanne Radmilovich Kollman, Mike Kowalski, Ria Krishnan, Mary Lamery, John Laney, Tracy Leagjeld, Courtney E. Lee, Michael Lindstrom, Sergio Lopez, Patti McNutt, Suzanne Morris, Anton Pavlenko, Katey Ellen Price, Cathleen Rehfeld, Sally Reichmuth, Sally Schwader, Kristina Sellers, Gary Snavely, Randall Tillery, Kathryn Townsend, Patty Voje, Yer Za Vue, Paul Zegers, Yong Hong Zhong.