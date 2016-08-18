County’S New Building Director Wears More Than One Hat

From blueprints to brick and mortar, Klickitat County’s new building director has been on both sides of the county’s building spectrum.

As of May, Lynn Ward took over as the county’s building director after the previous director Skip Grimes retired. Ward oversees the full processes of a building’s fruition in Klickitat County, from applications, permitting, meeting code requirements, and cooperating with other entities to ensure a safe structure is established.

“I might even have to go out into the field, and fill in, or help at the front desk, it’s kind of whatever needs to be done,” explained Ward. “For me I think it means filling in any gaps that there are, if someone’s sick and someone else can’t fill that spot then it would be up to me to fill in in that role for a day.”

Ward is the first woman to serve as building director for the county, and plans on hammering out any kinks in the building department.

For the past 14 years Ward has been working for the County. Before joining the building department, Ward worked in the health department, after pursuing architectural drafting in school. An opportunity arose in the building department in the form of a plans examiner, which Ward was able to secure.

“I did that for almost nine years,” Ward explained, “until recently when the director was going to retire, and I put in for it and was fortunate enough to get it.”

Ward wasn’t new to the tasks asked of a director. “I kind of worked in to it, by having been in the department and doing the plan reviews and filling in on any inspections and doing all sorts of little things around the office already, so it was kind of just that next step.”

The last three months have been a busy adjustment for Ward, where she dons more than one type of hat, occasionally the hard-yellow OSHA variety.

“Lately it’s been more busy than usual because I had to fill my old position, so we had to find a new plans examiner,” Ward noted. “The person who was the building inspector went to work for the city of Goldendale, so then we needed a building inspector and I had the title of director, so for a while I was wearing three hats.”

As people were shuffling positions Ward also worked with triennial title amendment changes. “Every three years we change code cycles, so it happened to be all the same time as that.”

Now, things have started to slow down to a more even pace in the building department, Ward said, which allows for more time to focus on being the director and what she wants the department to achieve.

Ward’s day-to-day varies depending on what’s in her inbox, she fields questions, works through the department’s budget, communicates with County Commissioners, or guides newer employees in the right direction.

“Mainly it’s managing the department in a fashion that keeps it running smoothly, keeps the budget on track, [and] take care of the citizens of the county, in whatever capacity we need to by providing good service to them,” Ward explained.

As far as projects, there isn’t anything too complicated, or out of the ordinary, on the department’s agenda, Ward noted. “It’s been increasing for permits, issuing of permits, lots of new homes, that sort of thing, so the growth is there,” explained Ward.

“For a while it wasn’t, so the county is looking to be growing again, and anticipating potentially some things coming up at the airport in Dallesport, which could be exciting,” Ward added. “It’s just exciting watching the county grow and not have it be just sitting still and people wondering where we’re going, which it was for a few years.”

The future of the building department is well lit by Ward, who plans on maintaining the county’s strong foundation. “I would just like to keep moving forward, providing good customer service and streamlining the process of getting a permit wherever we can,” said Ward.

“I would like to do cross training between staff members where possible,” noted Ward, “so if they’re gone on vacation or something, we’re still attending to peoples’ questions and able to perform the duties and not have there be gaps of ‘well it’s going to be two days before you can get an answer,’ but just continue to grow and expand with the county as we need to.”