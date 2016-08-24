Mt. Adams Park And Rec District Slates Property Tax Levy Election

This November’s ballot includes Proposition 1 for a levy to fund the Mount Adams Park and Recreation District (MAPARD).

This is an important step toward providing vital recreation programs and projects that will benefit all the district’s communities and residents, according to the district’s board of commissioners.

History - MAPARD was formed by voter approval in 2010, but was also left unfunded. Since then MAPARD has used volunteers and donations to pursue a vision “to help our communities provide needed recreational programs and facilities, and to encourage and engage all our citizens and communities in achieving active, healthy, and safe recreational lifestyles.” However, volunteers and donations alone are no longer enough to adequately support existing programs or develop new ones to serve the entire life cycle of our families – youth, young adult, adult, and senior.

Opportunity - In November western Klickitat county voters will have the opportunity to provide six years of funding for the district at a yearly cost to homeowners of only $0.09 per $1,000 assessed value (about $18/year for the average home) raising roughly $123,000 each year.

And what do we get for this money? The levy will provide small project grants to help plan and develop recreational projects and programs requested by community groups throughout the District. These grants will still require community support and participation, boots on the ground style, to make the programs happen.

The levy will also enable a small staff to provide District-wide program support:

Administrative support - maintaining records, books, registrations, etc.

Organizational support - to schedule and notice meetings, practices, games, etc.

Continuity and consistency - to remedy volunteer age-out and burn-out lapses.

Recruiting new participants and volunteers to recreation programs and projects.

Efficient management of shared resources - equipment and facilities, etc.

Consolidation of duplicate resources - insurance, equipment, facilities, etc.

Development of new recreational programs for youth, adults, and seniors alike.

Dispensing grants for recreation projects requested by community groups.

Acquiring public and private grants and donations to supplement levy dollars.

Support for widespread public broadcast of recreation news through digital and print media, including e-mail, Web sites, social media, newsletters, newspapers, etc.

Time and again, in meetings with community groups and individuals working to provide recreation programs and assets, we hear that they need more consistent funding, more volunteers, more continuity, and a way to reach into more communities. Basically, they need help, and that’s what the levy will enable the District to do.

This small individual levy investment will provide support and continuity for recreational programs throughout the larger district community, and make more efficient and effective use of recreational resources and assets within all our communities. By pulling together we can stop duplicating efforts and start finding volunteers, funding, and resources to support long term recreation programs where kids, families, and adults can participate, learn, and enjoy fun,healthy, and safe recreational activities.

Volunteers and donations are no longer enough to develop robust, integrated, district-wide recreation programs to serve the entire lifecycle of our families – youth, young adult, adult, and senior.

Voters are being given an opportunity to secure heal-thy recreation for the district’s communities. This levy can make MAPARD the glue that binds us together to make this a healthier place for all our families.

For more information visit the MAPARD.org Web site, or contact the commissioners at MAPARDmail@gmail.com, 541-716-1311, PO Box 2671, White Salmon, Wash., 98672.