Remembering The Historic Columbia River Highway

Robert Hadlow presents “Remember, Restore, Reconnect: The Historic Columbia River Highway,” on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum in The Dalles.

A pre-program dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by the 7 p.m. program. Cost for the dinner and program is $15, the program only is $5.

The Columbia River Highway, now known as the Historic Columbia River Highway, was the first scenic highway in the United States. A century ago, its designers created a well-engineered road that they integrated into the magnificent landscape. It was “America’s Great Highway.” It was the “King of Roads.” The highway’s popularity was also its demise, as traffic moved to a faster river-level route in the 1940s and 1950s, which eventually became Interstate 84.



Preserved drivable segments of the historic highway continued to carry tourist traffic. Other segments were destroyed to create the new highway.

Today, the Oregon Department of Transportation and partners are restoring and reconnecting long abandoned highway segments to become the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail.

Much work has been accomplished with 63 of the original 73 miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway now open to travel either by motor vehicle (historic highway or connecting county roads) or by foot and bicycle (state trail). Only 10 miles are needed to complete the connection.

The most recent segment of the reconnection project, Lindsey Creek to Starvation Creek, is expected to be opened in late-September 2016, allowing trail users to connect to Viento State Park.

The presentation will include an illustrated talk about the highway’s construction and six short videos that outline current reconnection projects.

Robert W. Hadlow, Ph.D., is the senior historian with the Oregon Department of Transportation. For over 25 years, Hadlow has researched and written on historic roads and bridges throughout the United States. He prepared the National Historic Landmark nomination for the Columbia River Highway Historic District (2000) and the multiple property National Register nomination for C. B. McCullough’s Major Oregon Coast Highway Bridges (2005). In 2001, Oregon State University Press published his Ph.D. dissertation from Washington State University, “Elegant Arches, Soaring Spans: C. B. McCullough, Oregon’s Master Bridge Builder.”

Hadlow just completed an eight-year term on the governor-appointed Oregon State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation, where he served as vice-chair for the past four years. At present, he is the lead author on a new book about Oregon’s historic highway bridges. He is also preparing NHL nominations for five of McCullough’s Oregon Coast Highway bridges. When he is not pursuing transportation history, you might see Hadlow out on the roads around Portland in his 1939 Buick Roadmaster.

This event is part of the Centennial Celebration of the Historic Columbia River Highway, dedicated in 1916. It is made possible in part by a grant from Oregon Heritage Commission.

Reservations are required by Sept. 7. Tickets for this event may be purchased by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201.