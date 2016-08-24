Start Of School Year Just Days Away

The start of the 2016-17 school year is approaching quickly for school districts in western Klickitat County. Following is a rundown of new happenings, new programs, and new staff in the Lyle, Glen-wood, Klickitat, and Trout Lake school districts. A look at what’s new in the White Salmon Valley School District will appear in the Sept. 1 issue of The Enterprise.

Lyle 509-365-2665

First day of school: Aug. 29

First day of Pre-school: Sept. 8

Open house: On Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., Lyle Community Schools will host a parent and community “Back to School Night and Open House” on the Lyle campus. Everyone is invited to attend, enjoy a delicious dinner, and visit classrooms and teachers.

Million Father’s March: Lyle Community Schools will be participating in the National “Million Father’s March” on Monday, Aug. 29. Dads, Grandpas, and men from the community will are invited to campus beginning at 6:45 a.m. for coffee and donuts. At 7:30 a.m. Lyle’s “Million Father March” participants will line the entry ways to the school to welcome all of our kids back to school with high-fives and encouragement.

Football: The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat football team will host Goldendale for the school’s first home football game on Friday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Look out for the “Little Cougar Cheer Squad” made up of K-5 boys and girls who will be coming together to cheer and learn dance moves to celebrate the school.

Music is making a comeback at the Lyle school, students can expect a special treat as our 3rd- and 4th-grade choir will open the game by performing our National Anthem.

New staff: Eva Knowles-teaching 7-12 English/Language Arts; Joshua Farris-teaching 7-12 Social Studies/Leadership; Marlene Perez teaching 2nd Grade; Lynn Rassmussen serving Lyle as Business Manager; Don Smith Transportation; Rettai Reppy-Prevention/Intervention.

Glenwood 509-364-3438

First day of school: Aug. 31

First day of Preschool: Sept. 6

Volleyball: High School volleyball practice will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The team will be traveling to and playing for the Klickitat Vandals again this year. Coach Jaecee Hoctor will be transporting the girls each day to Klickitat leaving at 3 p.m. and returning about 7 p.m.

The middle school volleyball team will begin practice on the first day of school, Aug. 31 at 2:45 p.m. Sara McFall will be coaching the girls this year. Come to practice prepared with shorts, volleyball shoes, water bottle, current sports physical and a positive attitude.

No School and early dismissal: In observance of Labor Day there will be no school on Monday, September 5. School will be dismissed at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 21, for staff professional development days.

Honor Roll: The second semester’s honor roll has been posted and reads as follows: Seventh Grade: Preston Bartek and Liam McLaughlin; Eighth Grade: Kevan Bren and Andrew McFall; Ninth Grade: Kinley Troh and Crysta Warren; Eleventh Grade: Andrew Dechand and Colton Troh; Twelfth Grade: Baylee Couch and Reyauna Guzman.

Preschool: If your child will be three years of age by August 3 and you would like to enroll them in preschool please call the school office. To register, parents need to bring documentation of the child’s current immunizations and a copy of their birth certificate to the school office. Preschool students need to come to school with some skills and be able to do the following: 1. Be able to use the bathroom by themselves. 2. Be able to follow simple classroom rules. 3. Be able to share with other children. 4. Be able to sit in a chair or circle and listen quietly. 5. Be respectful to the teacher and other adults and follow the teacher’s directions. If students cannot do these things they may not be ready to learn in a school setting. The first day of preschool will be Tuesday, September 6th, running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily. Mrs. Bo Arnold will be teaching our preschool students this school year in Room #2.

Picture day: School pictures will be on Thursday, Sept. 15. Life Touch will be taking pictures. Picture packets will be sent home with students prior to picture day.

Kindergarten registration: Kindergarten students in the community who have not attended preschool at Glenwood School may register for Kindergarten anytime in the school office. Kindergarten students must be give years of age by Aug. 31, 2016. Documentation of the child’s current immunizations and a copy of their birth certificate are required before they can attend school.

A.S.B. Cards: All students, grades 5th-12th, participating in sports must purchase an A.S.B. card. Prices for grades 5-8 are $15 each. Cards for high school students cost $20. A.S.B. cards may be purchased through the office at any time.

Open campus: Open campus during lunch is available to high school students only. To take advantage of open campus each student must have on file a signed permission slip with the student’s and the parent’s signature. Permission slips are available in the school office.

Immunizations: Make sure your child is up-to-date on their immunizations before the beginning of the school year. If your child is entering kindergarten or the 6th grade there are required immunizations they will need before the first day of school. Once your child has received their immunizations please provide Mrs. Troh in the school office with documentation so their records can be updated. See your health care professional or local health department for more information.

Open house: Open house will be held, Wednesday, September 14 at 6 p.m. The evening will start with a short presentation from Mrs. Gimlin in the gym. She will be sharing information regarding the new ICU program we will be implementing this year, the Becca Bill, graduation requirements and state testing. Classrooms will be open for student’s work and projects for viewing, and teachers will be available to share what has been happening in the classroom. Punch and cinnamon rolls prepared by the cooks will be served in the multipurpose room.

First Aid/CPR Class: The Glenwood School will be hosting a First Aid/CPR class on Wednesday, September 21 starting at noon in the multipurpose room. If there is anyone in the community interested in taking this class, please call the school office to sign up. There is a charge of $55.00 per person, which must be paid prior to taking the class. Please makes checks payable to Gorge Rescue.

Klickitat (509) 369-4145

First Day of school: Aug. 31

Early dismissal: The first day of school, Aug. 31, will be an early dismissal day. Every Wednesday will be early dismissal except during parent conference weeks.

Open house: K-12 open house at the Klickitat School will be September 14. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., classrooms will be open from 6 to 7 p.m.

Picture day: Students mark your calendars for picture day, September 19.

Sports: Volleyball practices start Aug. 31; the first home volleyball game for the Klickitat-Glenwood Vandals is October 13. Football practices begin Sept. 6. Come prepared with appropriate sports equipment, water, and good sportsmanship. The first home (located in Lyle) High School Football game for the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat Cougars is September 16.

K-6 monthly Brunch meetings: Grades K-6 monthly lunch-brunch meetings with parents will be on an early release day. Parents are welcome to have a free lunch with their student and teacher, then spend the last period of the day in the classroom participating in an educational activity.

Suzuki Violin program: The district continues to offer the Suzuki Violin program for students K-6 and for the first time in a long time an opportunity to participate in a music program for students 6-12.

STEM activities: The district will offer to all students K-12 the opportunity to participate in local STEM activities such as; Robotics, Drone, and Wind Turbine events.

Trout Lake (509) 395-2571

First day of school: Sept. 7

New Teachers: Deanna Zalaznik will be teaching Spanish. She is excited to be teaching in Trout Lake after spending two years in the Lake Oswego School District. Kara Jackson will be teaching first grade and brings 13 years of experience as a first grade teacher in the Beaverton School District. Kira Fogarty has been involved in our school for many years in a variety of positions and will become our middle and high school art teachers as will also continue to provide enrichment activities for our elementary students.

Gym: New bleachers have been added to our gym. The bleachers are now ADA compliant, and much more accessible and include automatic out and in. The new bleachers are seamless when out and are much safer for students and the community. In addition they will save labor in cleaning and operation. Capacity has also been enhanced with bleachers that run the full length of the gym on both sides.

New School Entry Way: The district replaced the school’s entryway concrete for a safer and smoother walk into the building. The previous concrete had decomposed over the years with gaps that presented a significant trip hazard. The new walkway will give the front of the Trout Lake School an upgrade. The ADA ramp at the front of the school has also been enlarged and improved as part of this project.

Room Remodels and Changes: The science room has been remodeled. Cabinets and islands have been removed to accommodate larger class sizes. The science room will now serve a dual purpose as the school’s upper level science and computer/graphic design center. The old Home Economics room has been remodeled to accommodate our middle school science/biology classes. There will be many changes in where classes are held this year. Spanish, High School Math, and Middle and High School History will all have classroom changes for the 2016-17 school year.

Open house: The Trout Lake School will be hosting an all school open house September 29, starting at 7 p.m.

Track Project: The proposed new track continues to move forward. The district is working with Klickitat County Critical Areas Ordinance to address proximity to Bear Creek and local landowner to clear up boundary line adjustments for the new facility. In addition, fundraising continues to increase with close to $55,000 of our $80,000 being raised. The Trout Lake Track now has a Go Fund Me site. Mark your calendars for September 20 as we have a community fundraising event for the new track. The goal is to reach needed funds by December 1, then begin construction in June of 2017.