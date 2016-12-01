Familiar Faces Come Home To Lyle School District

The unification of the Lyle school has brought some familiar faces back to the area. Lyle High School 1979 alumnus Mark Kendrick, and 1974 alumnus Deb Stenberg have returned to contribute to the school’s swelling progress.

“It’s interesting because it’s sort of a déjà vu kind of feeling being here, and yet a déjà vu that’s also changed in a lot of ways, but very, very familiar to us,” said Kendrick. “It’s been an adjustment, and it’s been wonderful at the same time. I’m amazed with the kids and I’m really impressed with the program they’re putting together,” Stenberg added.

Last year, Kendrick was on track to retire form The Dalles School District as a music teacher, until he learned from a friend that the Lyle School District was looking to reboot its absent music program. The school had been without a music program for five-years before Kendrick signed on.

“From the time I retired from the time I talked to the principal here, Andy, it was 23 hours,” Kendrick said with a laugh. “I didn’t really realize how long it had been gone. It just felt like the right thing to do. It’s been a huge part of my life, music, and this is where it all happened for me.”

“Part of the reason they were able to reinstate this music program was the unification of the schools,” explained Stenberg. This year, with Kendrick as Lyle’s new music teacher and Stenberg stepping in to the roles of Communications Director and the Superintendent’s executive assistant, there’s no way the school can lose.

Stenberg pursued communications after graduating from Lyle High School, and after working for non-profits and spending 15-years working in the Federal Way School District, she found an opportunity in the Gorge.

“I had been saying I wanted to be back down here for years, and years, and years. Kids are grown, and I had the opportunity to go see if I could make my way somewhere else, so I moved down here,” Stenberg explained.

Her timing couldn’t have been better planed, with the School District reorganizing things were looking up. “I happened to bring my communications background at a time that there’s a lot of good news to tell about the district,” said Stenberg. “So, I’m really enjoying getting to tell that story.”

“It’s giving back a bit to a place that really had a major influence in my life,” added Stenberg. Kendrick agreed that being back means providing opportunities for students, opportunities that he and Stenberg had during the school’s previous music program.

“This is a rebuilding from the ground up,” he said. “I have three kids right now, that have any music background what so ever in the school district. The rest of them are all beginners. Even at the high school-middle school level everybody’s starting off at the same ground zero, which is difficult for them. Band especially, because you have to invest quite a lot before it gives you any return. Choir not so much. You can see a return fairly rapidly.”

Kendrick added that the largest component of music was the focus it takes for students to produce something good. “You really have to bear down and focus on what you’re doing,” he said. With Kendrick back coaching band, choir and general music, Lyle students now have the chance to experience such focus.

Even though things have changed at the Lyle School, there’s remnants of past graduates lingering in the area. “I had a gentleman walk in the other day who was a ’68 grad here, and he asked what my maiden name was and immediately pinpointed me and my folks,” Stenberg said. “People have long memories.”

To view the music program’s progress, the public is invited to a Dec. 14 concert in the Lyle gym starting at 7 p.m. kindergarten through high school students will perform.

“At this point, we’re starting something new. It’s a lot of work, and we’re working hard,” said Kendrick.