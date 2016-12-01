Wishram School Celebrating Native American Culture

“The fluid moves of the dancers, the sound of the drums, and the voices singing brought me to tears of joy,” commented Italian exchange student Iris Gatti about the Native American focused Cultural Event held at Wishram School recently.

Chinese exchange student Rebecca Li added, “My favorite part was The Butterfly Dance, with the girls using a cape to act as a cocoon, and then the cape becomes wings. Their clothes were colorful like real butterflies.”

“I thought the little girls (as young as 3-years-old) who came out to do the Butterfly dance were pretty brave,” stated Analisa Trosper.

“Wishram School and community came together as a whole, leaving all of our differences behind, and gave thanks for our blessings last Tuesday,” said Jeramiah Ostrander.

Some expressed their thanks by placing colorful “leaves” on the “Thankful Tree,” which was Avery Flock’s favorite part.

“I give thanks to the Native Americans for providing the food and giving entertainment,” said Tyler Kroskop.

“Many people laughed and enjoyed themselves as we drew closer to one another,” added Gerry Kindrick.

“I cannot wait to do it one more time and to share everything I know with everyone,” said Quincy McConville. He wore the impressive regalia of the white buffalo, a family heirloom, and danced skillfully.

“People eating, laughing, having a great time together, bonding, taking the music and singing seriously, feeling the way the natives did way back then,” were features appealing to Phoenix Dorsey.

“It was cool to see everyone go up and dance and sing. I liked the loud drums,” said Austin Berry. “People started to get the feel of it and everyone was dancing by the middle of the show,” noted Rudy Flock.

“I could dance a lot better than I could before and I’m proud of that,” noted Josiah Strong.

“People laughing, dancing, pretty regalia, beautiful colors, good smells, drums,” were impressions caught by Jazmyne Morgan.

“Even the high schoolers were smiling and enjoying the exchange,” said Devin Kennedy.

“Good people and good food make for a good afternoon . . .we learned respect for our elders and the passing down knowledge to the next kid no matter the skin color. The whole school was flowing with good vibes and music,” said Larry Dorr.

For some students, the service aspect was primary. “I saw everyone working together for one cause,” commented Brandon Montoya.

Although he didn’t dress up this year, he saw, “More kids trying to get involved and dance, and more new faces.” “Hectic, tiring, busy,” said Larissa McConville.

The ceremony begins with everyone taking a drink of water. Wilbur Slockish, Klickitat chief, stressed the importance of water in his blessing and opening remarks. Clean water is essential to the health of the salmon, and to all our lives.

“My role in the cultural exchange was to dance. I had all my regalia on; my best piece is my bustle with all the feathers on it. I danced Traditional, Sneak Up, and the Crow Hop,” stated Myeengan Syrette.

“I love the music and the songs. They make the room feel alive,” said Alex Cloud.

The event was presented by the Native American community and Wishram School, with the Slockish, McConvilles, and Lopez families providing fish, venison, and huckleberries.

Kristen Ringer, newly in charge of the school’s portion of the festivities, and her Reach afterschool program students made colorful paper salmon for wall decorations, and she spearheaded decorating the gym.

Laura Slockish and Heather Lopez facilitated the family/student cultural sharing tables.

Janet Sullivan, Wishram School cook, had been preparing for the event for weeks, roasting eight turkeys with all the fixings. There were many volunteers who helped to make this event happen.

‘Bright, loud, warm, and happy- I hope we have it for years to come,” said Bella Trosper.