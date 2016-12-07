Chs Boys Start Out 1-1

CHS boys varsity basketball finished the first week of the 2016-17 season 1-1, thanks to a 60-35 non-league victory over Lyle/-Wishram here last Friday.

The Bruins opened their season last Wednesday with a 56-44 non-league loss to visiting Riverside High of Boardman, Ore.

Columbia held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter of its game against Lyle/Wishram. It extended its lead to 36-17 by halftime and 47-23 after three quarters en route to a 60-35 win in Miller Gym.

Guards Brady Trullinger, William Gross, and Lewis Rowlen led the CHS attack. The trio accounted for 35 points on 10-for-32 shooting.

Trullinger scored a game-high 13 points , Gross had 12, and Rowlen added 10. Trullinger drove the Cougars crazy with drives to the basket that earned him six trips to the foul line. He converted 11-of-12 free throws on the night.

Zachary Walker collected a team-best seven rebounds (five offensive) and netted seven points before fouling out in the second half.

Trullinger tied Jose Eudave for the team lead in assists (two) and Kyle Dean for the team lead in steals (four).

Reed Davis tallied CHS’s only blocked shots. He finished with two blocks. He also went 5 for 6 from the foul line to help the Bruins go 20 for 26 on the night (77%).

CHS didn’t have a great night shooting the ball from the field, but neither did Lyle/Wishram, thanks to an aggressive CHS defense that contested L/W shots, inside and out, all game long.

The Bruins converted 18-of-60 shots overall (30%) and 4 of 18 from the 3-point line (22%), while the Cougars made 11 of 32 (34%) from the floor (2 for 9 on 3s) and 11 of 20 from the foul line (55%).

Columbia bolstered its effort by winning the rebound battle, 30-25, and the turnover game, 14 to 18. (L/W had just one steal.)

Riverside 56, at Columbia 44: The Bruins trailed the Pirates 30-18 at halftime and 40-26 after three quarters of what has become a bit of a non-league rivalry in recent seasons. The home team finished by winning the fourth quarter, 18-16.

William Gross scored 16 points, Brady Trullinger had 12, and Jose Eudave chipped in eight in the season-opening setback.

Gross, who made 7-of-17 shots, also tallied a team-best eight rebounds and eight steals.

Trullinger dished out five of the Bruins’ nine assists, and made four steals. Eudave, moreover, contributed five rebounds and two steals.

Columbia, however, had more turnovers (22) than steals (20), and lost the rebound contest, 38-30.

The Pirates converted 44% of their field-goal attempts (21 for 48 overall, 5 for 12 from the 3-point line), while the Bruins struggled with their accuracy from the floor (16 for 57, 28%) and the line (7 for 17, 41%).