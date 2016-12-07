Chs Girls Basketball Splits Home Games, Starts Off 1-2

Columbia High girls varsity basketball lost to River-side High of Boardman, Ore., here last Wednesday for the first time in six years of annual meetings.

The visiting Pirates only led by six points, 32-26, after three quarters of play in Miller Gym. They pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Bruins 20-8 for a final score of 52-34.

Riverside led 16-13 after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime. It outscored CHS 12-0 from the 3-point line and 10-8 from the foul line overall. (The Pirates attempted 27 free throws to 12 by the Bruins.)

Kathirin Hylton paced the Bruins with 12 points. Drew Harmon scored nine, and Sami Tardiff and Bailey Gimlin each had four in the season-opening effort.

No stats from last Friday’s Lyle/Wishram game were available at press time.

On Monday, CHS dropped a 38-23 decision at Fort Vancouver. The halftime score was 23-16, Fort.

Keylarae Manly led the Bruins in scoring with seven points. Suleyma Nunez scored six, Harmon had five, Hylton added three, and Tardiff chipped in two.