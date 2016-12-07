Santa Claus Coming To Bingen

The City of Bingen is holding a Christmas Fire Truck Parade on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Fire Truck Parade with Santa Claus will wind through the streets of Bingen and end up at Daubenspeck Park at approximately 6:30 p.m. where participants will enjoy free pizza and hot chocolate.

Caroling and visits with Santa Claus will also be available at the park.

Persons wanting to take a picture with Santa Claus need to bring a camera.

For more information, contact Jan Brending, city administrator, at 509-493-2122.