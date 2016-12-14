0

Chs Cheerleaders To Perform In London At New Year’S Day Parade

CHS cheerleaders Kaylynne Beneventi, Tanya Cortes, Lesly Velazquez, Cristani Coe, and Daniela Maldonado have been raising money all fall to pay for their trip to London to perform in that city’s New Year’s Day Parade. Now having raised the necessary funds, the girls are working on spending money for their seven-day trip. (Submitted photo)

CHS cheerleaders Kaylynne Beneventi, Tanya Cortes, Lesly Velazquez, Cristani Coe, and Daniela Maldonado have been raising money all fall to pay for their trip to London to perform in that city’s New Year’s Day Parade. Now having raised the necessary funds, the girls are working on spending money for their seven-day trip. (Submitted photo)

As of Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Kaylynne Beneventi, Cristani Coe, Lesly Velazquez, Tanya Cortes and Daniela Maldonado from Columbia High School in White Salmon are five of more than 650 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S. who will be representing Varsity Spirit in the world famous London New Year’s Day Parade.

The individuals invited to perform in the parade qualified for the trip after being nominated as an All-American at one of the summer camps hosted by Varsity Spirit.

All-Americans are selected to try out based on superior cheerleading, dancing and leadership skills at camps across the country. Only the top 10 percent of the more than 325,000 cheerleaders and dancers who attend the 5,000 Varsity summer camp sessions earn the chance to march in the holiday spectacular.

Kaylynne, Cristani, Lesly, Tanya and Daniela will be among parade performers from all over the world. The theme of this year’s parade is “Lights, Camera, Action” and will pay homage to the wonders of film and television. Cheerleaders, dancers, marching bands, acrobats and more will make up the 10,000 performers representing 20 countries worldwide in the 2017 parade.

Established as one of London’s biggest events, the parade is seen by nearly 300 million people around the world.

In addition to cheering in the parade, All-Americans will be able to celebrate the holidays European style with the chance to tour some of London’s most historic sites during their seven-day stay.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Enterprise and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)