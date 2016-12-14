Chs Cheerleaders To Perform In London At New Year’S Day Parade

Kaylynne Beneventi, Cristani Coe, Lesly Velazquez, Tanya Cortes and Daniela Maldonado from Columbia High School in White Salmon are five of more than 650 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S. who will be representing Varsity Spirit in the world famous London New Year’s Day Parade.

The individuals invited to perform in the parade qualified for the trip after being nominated as an All-American at one of the summer camps hosted by Varsity Spirit.

All-Americans are selected to try out based on superior cheerleading, dancing and leadership skills at camps across the country. Only the top 10 percent of the more than 325,000 cheerleaders and dancers who attend the 5,000 Varsity summer camp sessions earn the chance to march in the holiday spectacular.

Kaylynne, Cristani, Lesly, Tanya and Daniela will be among parade performers from all over the world. The theme of this year’s parade is “Lights, Camera, Action” and will pay homage to the wonders of film and television. Cheerleaders, dancers, marching bands, acrobats and more will make up the 10,000 performers representing 20 countries worldwide in the 2017 parade.

Established as one of London’s biggest events, the parade is seen by nearly 300 million people around the world.

In addition to cheering in the parade, All-Americans will be able to celebrate the holidays European style with the chance to tour some of London’s most historic sites during their seven-day stay.