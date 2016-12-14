Extra Dui Patrols In Force For Holidays

Law enforcement agencies across the state are participating in extra patrols aimed at getting DUI drivers off the roads over this holiday season from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

“The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) funds these extra patrols,” said Darrin Grondel, WTSC director. “Unfortunately, we are very aware that deadly crashes can turn holiday dreams into nightmares.”

In Yakima and Klickitat Counties, the Goldendale, Grandview, Sunnyside, Union Gap and Yakima police departments, the Yakima and Klickitat County Sheriff’s offices and the Washington State Patrol will be teaming up and participating in the extra patrols, with the support of the Yakima and Klickitat County Traffic Safety Task Force.