Port Bridge Study Would Build On Previous Work

Back in the early 1990s, a little-known entity called the Klickitat County Regional Transportation Policy Organization identified replacement of the aging Hood River Bridge as a transportation imperative, in a regional transportation plan (RTP) for the county prepared in conjunction with and by the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council (SWRTC) based in Vancouver. The RTP was last updated in 2014.

The Washington Legislature gave the project a boost when designated a State Route 35 corridor in the 1997 legislative session. The SR-35 corridor would provide a future link across the Columbia River to Oregon from the Bingen/White Salmon area.

A Draft Environmental Impact Statement for a future river crossing in the SR-35 corridor was completed in 2004, and a Type, Size, and Location Study was completed in 2011. A Final Environmental Im-pact Statement (EIS) would be the next step in the project development process.

Dale Robins, a senior planner at SWRTC who is intimately familiar with the Klickitat County RTP, said the Port of Hood River project would build off the work that has already been completed.

“The Port’s proposal would take the project to 70 percent design and complete the Final EIS,” Robins said Monday. “If selected for funding, this grant request would bring us much closer to a new bridge.”

Robins noted, “I have not seen the grant proposal, but I believe the request will include right-of-way on the Washington side. I would hope many questions could also be answered, such as ownership, financing, etc.”

According to the 2014 RTP update, “The RTP supports the replacement of the Hood River Bridge. The Hood River Bridge is a major transportation corridor providing access between southwest Klickitat County and Hood River, Oregon. The Hood River Bridge provides the principle access for southwest Klickitat County to employment, services, and goods. This facility is important for the movement of local goods (fruit and timber) to market. This facility is essential to the region’s diversification by providing access and em-ployment opportunities related to the tourism/recreational sector. The existing facility is narrow and inadequate to handle the demands of the region. The facility is aging and will likely need to be replaced within the next 15-20 years. The local economy depends heavily on the Hood River Bridge, ensuring an adequate replacement facility is a high priority for the region.”