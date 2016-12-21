Dallesport’S Dirt Hugger Earns Praise

If composting could be considered cooking with microbes, then Dallesport’s Dirt Hugger is working with a winning recipe.

After almost a decade of curing microbe dirt, the regional composting company was recently recognized by the Washington Organics Recycling Council (WORC) and presented with the 2016 Com-posting Innovation award. Dirt Hugger was presented with the award during the WORC’s annual conference.

“We were actually just at the conference, and had no idea and then they sort of announced it. We were really honored and humbled to get it, we weren’t expecting it at all,” explained co-founder Pierce Louis. “It’s really a major team effort, our whole team here helped build this site.”

Louis and his coworker and friend Tyler Miller launched Dirt Hugger in 2010 after leaving the world of aerospace and drones, instead focusing on the ground to engineer compost. Before moving to their Dallesport site, the composters operated on a leased lot in Hood River’s Industrial Park.

The composting site, located two-miles north from The Dalles bridge, is designed to have flow, Louis said. Trucks enter with waste, drive to a dumping pad, release material then drive around the lot for the exit. Compost piles work on a 90-day rotation and start downwind, slowly moving in succession to their end point at the west end of the lot.

“We have recipes based on what comes in,” said Louis, “So we get in fruit waste from the packing houses, we get in brush waste from places like Hood River garbage, and then we get in commercial food waste.” Beer waste and cherry sludge also make it into the composting piles filling seven acres of their nine-acre lot leased from Klickitat County.

“We have recipes based on that, you know it’s this much fruit waste, this much brush, this much beer, and that’s what makes a recipe,” Louis explained. If you get it right, it becomes a thermophile process where microbes proliferate and heat the piles of organic material to break down the pile’s contents, he added.

“There’s a bunch of different organic waste a lot of which were going to the landfill before, so it’s awesome to keep it out,” noted Louis. “Our whole goal is to have the same products at the end, but you have very different inputs depending on the time of the year. So, you have to be really cognizant of your recipes and what’s going on.”

Dirt Hugger’s innovation came from heaps of industry research before Louis and Miller launched their own composting campaign. One of the pluses of the industry they work in is how willing the competition is to offer advice, Louis noted.

“The really cool thing about this industry is you don’t really compete with anybody that’s more than 100 miles away, so people are very willing to share ideas, and so the industry is very familial. There’s a lot of idea sharing,” explained Louis.

“Part of the innovation is a lot of people’s input, a lot of people’s help, so it was really kind of a team effort,” he added.