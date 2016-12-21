Kids, Adults Visit With Santa Claus Saturday Night

The silent night was pierced with sirens squalling and lights flashing as the decorated EMT vehicle caravan brought Santa to the Activity Center last Saturday night. The evening brought young and old forward to sit on Jolly Old St. Nick’s lap. Who says adults don’t believe? They were ready to whisper their fondest wishes for that special gift to be left under their tree. Photos of the lap sitters can be found at the Lyle Post Office on the bulletin board at the west side of the building. Please feel free to accept those of your children, or spouse, compliments of the Twin Bridges Museum. I think the camera decided to work correctly this time.

Cocoa, cookies and candy canes as well as gifts from Santa himself were handed out and everyone seemed to enjoy checking out all the brightly lit fire trucks. Days of work went into decorating the rigs all for the enjoyment of the community as they traveled to and from Klickitat, Lyle, Dallesport, Murdock and Wishram.

When I reread what I had written last week about that special gift that is free and heartwarming it occurred to me that the answer to the gift could not only be a hug, but just as well something else that is unique.

So I must reiterate with last week’s paragraph of that special gift you can give. What besides a hug is always in stock; shelf life is indefinite and always affordable. You can give as much as you want, to as many as you want and the color is no issue, the size is as large as you want and is appreciated by many, you will be a hero to those receiving, and of course the feeling you get is immeasurable. It has no season and can be used all year long. There is always a free exchange policy, and even encouraged. What is this second magical gift? Well, none other than being a volunteer of course. So reach out and give of yourself; with the New Year just ahead what better time to make a resolution by considering the limitless possibilities?



From my family to yours: Have the Merriest Christmas and the Happiest 2017! I pray you all have long, strong, happy, healthy lives.