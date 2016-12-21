Sports Digest

Free Throw Shooting Contest: Attention Hoop Shooters, ages 9-14, boys and girls! On Friday, Dec. 30, come to the Westside School gym in Hood River between 11:30 a.m. and noon for the local Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest.

This runs during the final day of the Holiday Hoops Camp run by Cody Kunigel and Hood River Community Education.

Hoop Shoot entry is free to all comers. A parent signature is required, though.

Winners in each of the 14 divisions will receive trophies.

This is open to all Hood River County and Bingen-White Salmon area youth.

It is not necessary to attend the camp to participate in the Free Throw Contest.

For more information, call Frank Wall, 541-354-1505.

Mascot Naming Contest: The CHS Leadership Class, led by ASB President Cassidy Cooper, will begin a campaign in January to officially name our Bruin Bear mascot.

Anyone interested in submitting a name for the Bruin Bear is asked to submit via one of the following options:

1) In a yellow ballot box is located outside the Columbia High School Office; or,

2) E-mail john.hallead@whitesalmonschools.org.

All submissions must include the suggested name of the Bruin Bear and the first and last name of the person submitting.

After a committee review, made up of CHS students, staff, administration and community members, a final decision will be made and the new mascot name will be unveiled at the CHS Winter Sports Assembly in early February.

For more details or questions, contact Hallead at john.hallead@whitesalmon schools.org.

Polar Plunge: Are you looking for a cool, fun, and refreshing way to start the New Year?

The Central Klickitat County Park and Recreation District has the answer for you. Join us for our 10th annual Polar Plunge at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Maryhill State Park. The Polar Plunge is co-sponsored by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

This longtime annual tradition is a fundraiser for the Central Klickitat County Park and Recreation District, which is based in Goldendale.

Maybe you don’t want to plunge into the frigid waters of the Columbia River; you could always donate to have someone else plunge, or just come and watch the fun and fast event.

Whatever you do, don’t be late! The Plunge starts at 10 sharp and ends a few seconds later.



We are happy to report that Jan. 1, 2017 is a free admission day to all Washington State Parks, so you won’t have to use your Discover Pass or pay admission to the park.

For more information and entry forms, go to www.centralklickitatcountyparksandrec.com or call the swimming pool at 509-773-0506 or 509-250-0981.

