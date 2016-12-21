Ws Mayor Reflects On 2016, Offers Preview Of 2017

Year’s end is a time for reflection on the work that has been done and the work that remains unfinished. It’s true for individuals and businesses, and for governments at all levels.

The Enterprise recently engaged in a wide-ranging question-and-answer exchange with White Salm-on Mayor David Poucher that re-flects back on 2016 and looks ahead to 2017.

Our questions, in bold, and the mayor’s answers follow.

What are the city’s highlights for 2016 in terms of accomplishments or major initiatives that will carry over into 2017?

This has been a very busy year with much of the action behind the scenes. The city is finishing up the permitting process for the Aquifer Storage Recovery (ASR) project, and we should be permitted in 2017. The ASR will be used as a giant water storage container, filled with excess water from Buck Creek during high flows. The state Department of Ecology has totally funded this very green project to the tune of over $1,000,000.

Continuing with water, the city is working hand in hand with the Yakama Nation and Washington Water Trust, an environmental group out of Seattle and Ellens-burg, along with the State and other stakeholders to build a slow sand filtration system off of the White Salmon River to provide drinking water for the city.



The obvious accomplishments are, of course, the completion of the safe routes to school project, this provides a designated safe way for our children to walk to the elementary school.

After three years we are finally finishing up the repair of the old City Hall. Three years ago the building was damaged by water (from an interior waterline break) and the insurance company wanted to settle the claim for $46,000. Our final settlement is in excess of $300,000, not including personal property damage that we have not agreed to yet.

We finished up a major sewer lift station, now I know that is not exciting, but this is what the city does. This lift station handles most everything north and west of Waubish.

We have multiple planning processes going on. The most public of course is the building of a new city pool. Our volunteer planning group has literally spent a 1,000 hours on this. We are getting closer to going to the voters to make this dream a reality.

Continuing on the behind-the- scenes projects, the city is working with several landowners on annexing their property to the city.

We are in the process of purchasing the property from the state where the slow sand-filter plant is on Buck Creek, rather than leasing it.

We are working with BNSF, Port of Hood River, Klickitat County to get access to the Fraser property that borders the Columbia River east of the bridge and is currently owned by the county.

What is the financial state of the city going into 2017? Are you considering proposing any property tax levies to boost city revenues for streets and emergency services?

The city is financially sound. We completed our third straight financial audit from the state without any "findings." In fact the State Auditors commended the staff of the city for outstanding financial responsibility.

By state law the city is only allowed to raise property taxes 1% a year. I have managed the city to become more and more efficient. We have reduced staff and developed work procedures that allow the city to operate more efficiently.



I do believe we are fast approaching the time when we will need to go to the people for a levy lid lift for operations. There are costs that the state forces down on the city that are unfunded that we must do.

What is the state of the city’s infrastructure? What is the next big infrastructure project for the city, and why is completing that project important?

Our water delivery system infrastructure has surpassed it life expectancy. Much of our mainline system is steel and does not have catholic protection and the pipes are literally falling apart. Most of our secondary pipe is made up of asbestos and concrete. We are always seeking grant money to replace this worn infrastructure. Our planning process that I mentioned would replace a major portion of our water pipe coming into the city.



My goal as mayor is to protect our investment in the existing infrastructure. This year we received a grant to crack seal and chip seal both Estes and Main from Jewett Boulevard to the city limits, and then a grant for reconstruction of Lincoln from Garfield to Main, including the intersection at Gar-field and Main.

Where does the pool project sit right now? Does the city have all the information it needs for next fall’s bond measure? What can the city do right now to keep the public focused on the project?

The pool planning is moving along and our plan is to go out for a levy in the fall. Our pool committee has worked tirelessly on this project and I am confident that with their help this levy will pass.

Have annexations of residential areas been good for the city? Do you foresee the city becoming more aggressive in its annexation policy, and how might the city better coordinate with the county on land use planning and roads in those areas that are prime for annexation? Please elaborate.

The City Council controls annexation. Each annexation is weighed as to its cost-benefit to coming into the city. I see the city continuing accepting annexations into the city. We are currently working with two landowners to bring more than 60 additional acres into the city.



We are working to build a better working relationship between the county and city planning departments.

There’s been a lot of building going on in White Salmon the last two years, as well as a fair amount of short platting. What can the city do to ensure new development is consistent with the policies set forth in the 2012 Comp Plan and the standards set forth in the implementing ordinances?

The city follows our existing planning plans. As always as a city grows we find problems in our plan, but we make changes to correct those issues.

Our Planning Commission is diligent in completing its site plan reviews, short plat reviews, etc. One thing I would like to see changed is to allow short plats to be an administrative process rather than going to the planning commission. This would take a change of our ordinance and approval by the City Council.

The city has been grappling with the issue of how to charge Accessory Dwelling Units for their water and wastewater usage. How does the city plan to address this from a policy standpoint?

The ADU issue is being handled by our water rate study engineers and will then be presented to council for action.

Some Jewett Boulevard business owners and property owners who rent to those businesses are still unhappy about your decision to move the police station from the Park Center into the building that currently houses City Hall. Have you personally met with these owners to discuss their concerns? What can the administration do to make this relocation a win-win for everybody concerned?

We have one landlord that has expressed concerns with the Police Station being located downtown. For the most part the business owners do not have an issue with the Police Station being downtown. As mayor my obligation is to all the citizens of White Salmon and have the most efficient operation as possible. Currently the city pays $15,500 a year in rent to the School District for space in the Park Center. Insitu wants to expand its footprint in the Park Center, which means more employees, which means more people doing business in our downtown shopping area. The city owns the building that the police will be moving into; it makes sense to use an existing city-owned building rather than renting space.

What issues does the city need to work out next year? Downtown street lighting and crossings? Replacing Police Chief Tracy Wyckoff, who plans to retire next fall? Establishing a public turnaround to accommodate the back-in parking policy on the south side of Jewett? More funding for a public works department that is down to four employees (one who is a mechanic and sort of a jack-of-all trades) and one operations manager due to retirement and separation? Ensuring the public has sufficient information for the pool bond measure?

The city has received a grant to replace our street lights with LED night compliant lights. We have partnered with the City of Goldendale, which has agreed to take the lead in purchasing the lights and developing the contract to get the lights installed. There have been problems statewide with getting the lights purchased and the state has extended its grant to accommodate this problem.



I operate the city in the most efficient manner. We have reduced the total number of employees to live within our means. I believe we are fast approaching the time we will need to go to the public for a levy lift. Our employees work hard; they do an excellent job.

Did the city ever follow through on establishing a loading zone on lower Church Avenue, between Jewett and Tohomish?

Yes, they have been created. The signs have been ordered but not received yet.