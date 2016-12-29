B-Wspd Looking For Another Officer

After sending two promising applicants to the Police academy this summer, only one has made the cut to join the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department.

Earlier this month Police Chief Tracy Wyckoff let B-WSPD applicant Sean Dawkins go after failing to complete the Washington Criminal Justice Academy’s mock scene course. Wyckoff updated Bingen City Council members last week regarding the change to the Department’s staffing.

“One of our applicants that just went to the academy did not successfully complete it,” Wyckoff explained. Wyckoff said he was given regular updates illustrating both recruits’ progress, and all was fine until the end of the program when he was informed Dawkins didn’t complete the Academy’s mock scenes.

“This was at the very end of the academy,” noted Wyckoff, “when they were doing their mock scenes. I was notified that he did not successfully complete the mock scenes. At that point in time I felt it was necessary to give him the benefit of the doubt to try and complete it without throwing doubt out against him.”

Dawkins retested the mock scenarios which Wyckoff attended and witnessed. After viewing the results, Wyckoff knew how to proceed. “I went up and witnessed and watched those scenarios to make sure I understood what was going on, and I agreed with the academy that he failed to properly process those scenarios,” said Wyckoff.

Wyckoff acknowledged that it was a difficult decision. “I think it was best for the cities,” Wyckoff said, “I don’t have the ability to prolong it, or send him back through it again- it’s just too costly. It’s like throwing the dice, and I’m not going to throw your [the City of Bingen’s] dice and spend your money and find out he can’t make it again. So, we’ll look for somebody new.”

The B-WSPD has begun its search for a new officer and will first be looking for applicants with a law enforcement background looking for a lateral change. Wyckoff notes that looking for a lateral applicant is the fastest way to fill the position. If the Department doesn’t get any takers, Wyckoff says the plan is to broaden the scope to look for entry level applicants.

Wyckoff added that the Police Department is “in a good place wage and benefit wise to draw good qualified applicants to come here and work.”

“If we can get an entry level it will take a lot shorter time and less effort on our part as far as getting somebody ready and running,” explained Wyckoff. “So, we’ll cross our fingers and hope that works first, if not we’ll go the long route and do the lateral testing that way.”

The other applicant, Pedro Virgin, completed his qualifications at the Police Academy and is currently going through the Field Training Officer program with the B-WSPD, where he is doing well, Wyckoff noted.

Wyckoff acknowledged that there are no guarantees when taking on an applicant. “You do your best to interview and make sure they are right for the position. If they fail or quit it is out of my control. I will do my best to get it fixed before I leave.”