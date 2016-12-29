Opinions Vary Over Downtown Police Station

Local business owners have some kinks to iron out with the City of White Salmon before endorsing the Police Department’s move downtown.

One downtown White Salmon property owner, in particular, is on a mission to stop Mayor David Poucher from relocating the Bin-gen-White Salmon Police Department to a city-owned building at 142 E Jewett Blvd. currently housing City Hall.

Stephen J. Curley, who owns the building where Tarwater Tavern slings craft cocktails and local brews, at 130 E Jewett Blvd., circulated a survey recently among downtown business owners and employees to find out who is against a police station in the business district. Curley told The Enterprise by e-mail that 20 businesses and 50 individuals expressed to him their opposition to the move.

Poucher told The Enterprise the move is a cost-cutting measure. Currently, the police department is housed in Park Center building, leased to the city from the White Salmon Valley School District. The mayor’s plan is to move the police station to 142 E Jewett once City Hall at the corner of N Main and W Jewett reopens. The building is being rehabilitated after suffering extensive water damage about three years ago, when an interior water line broke and flooded the premises.

Poucher’s position is that finding office space for the police department is an executive decision and outside the purview of the City Council. Curley has spearheaded the initiative to halt the move, or have the city conduct an economic impact survey to determine whether the move will affect businesses.

The Enterprise recently contacted downtown business owners to chronicle the issues that form the basis for their opposition to having the police station located downtown. Business owners were offered the opportunity to express their concerns on the record, or off the record. Here is what The Enterprise learned from its informal survey.

Few business owners thought the move would negatively impact revenue. One said he didn’t consider the move “the end of the world” but was still hesitant to support what he considered a half-baked idea.

Multiple individuals voiced their frustration with the city’s lack of communication regarding the move, lamenting that there was conflicting information on how many spots the city was going to reserve for police parking.

Every owner who spoke with The Enterprise addressed the scarceness of parking on Jewett. Most were skeptical of the city’s intent to only reserve one spot for a police vehicle.

When discussing the issue of parking, one business owner said the move “doesn’t seem like the right thing” since parking downtown was already “all screwed up.”

There was also the shared opinion that housing the Police Department downtown wasn’t the best use of the city’s space. Some thought that opening the space up for another local business would better benefit the area economically. Another business owner said that having a new business in the space would be preferable, then added that she would “rather see a police station there instead of an empty space.” The same person also noted the move wouldn’t be an issue if the mayor’s proposed location wasn’t adjacent to a bar.

A concern raised by Curley and another business owner was the privacy of individuals seeking help. If the police station is located downtown and someone is seeking discreet help, the traffic on Jewett could be seen as a deterrent, Curley noted.

Most business owners expressed a level of support regarding the Police Department’s move. One individual said that the only concern was parking, but aside from that he was in full support of the move. He also expressed hope that the presence of the Police Department downtown would potentially quell rabble-rousers in the future.

The petition generated and circulated by Curley was another topic business owners addressed. At least one owner said they refused to sign it. A few more admitted their signatures didn’t matter since they had no strong opinion regarding the Police Department’s presence downtown.

In the end, business owners said they understood the economic decision to move the Police Department into a city-owned building. The most pressing worry weighing on business owners would be whether the move depletes already limited parking for patrons downtown.