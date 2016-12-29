Zipper Quilt Challenge Exhibiting At Library

The public is invited to view a selection of colorful works created by the Gorge fiber artists’ group, Beyond the Block: Art Quilters of the Gorge from Jan. 2 to 28 in the White Salmon Valley Community Library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery.

Pieces included in the exhibit were created in response to the “Zipper Quilt Challenge,” where the fiber artists were challenged to integrate zippers or parts of zippers into the design of a fiber art piece that is 36” wide by 24” long.

The result is a wonderfully unique collection of fiber art works for the community to enjoy.

Beyond the Block (BTB) is made up of Gorge fiber artists committed to creating art utilizing quilting techniques. BTB members challenge themselves to become more educated about art and design principles and to improve creatively on an individual basis.

The group meets several times each year to share techniques, discuss topics, receive updates on current and upcoming exhibitions, and to share their current work. BTB is affiliated with the Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild.

The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours. For more information call the library at 509-493-1132.