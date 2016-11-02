Chs Boys Xc Going To State As District Champ; Girls Also Qualify

Four top-10 finishes last Saturday at the Southwest District 1A cross country championships propelled the Columbia High boys team to its second title in three years and another state berth.

Trico League MVP Will Nuckoles led the CHS charge across the wet, soggy 5,000-meter layout on Woodland’s Lewis River Golf Course.

“It showered on us a few times,” Bruins Coach Jill Cole said. “Overall, the conditions could have been worse, and we were pleased it did not pour on us.”

Nuckoles, a senior, finished third in a field of 73 runners and 13 seconds off the winning pace, in 17 minutes, 25 seconds.

Freshman Dylan Beneventi was right on Nuckoles’ heels. He placed fourth in 17:27.

Senior Colin Howe came in sixth (17:37), and freshman Finn Coffin was ninth in a personal-record time of 17:45 (8-second improvement).

Sophomore Ethan Andrews completed the CHS scoring five. He was 17th in a time of 18:12.

Juniors Declan Liddiard (18:21) and James Bell (18:25) placed 19th and 21st, respectively.

“The boys had a goal of winning the district title and they were determined to let everyone know they were the best team in the district,” said Cole, “and they did. The boys ran aggressively and the hunger in their eyes showed before, during, and after the race how badly they wanted this title.”

Cole said the boys’ overall goal this season was to win league and district titles, just as the Bruins did in 2014 and 1996.

“The work and dedication the team put in all summer and all season has been paying off, and we aren’t finished yet. We have big goals for the state meet this weekend, as well,” Cole said. “We will taper this week and be ready to run our fastest on Saturday.”

Columbia’s score for the district meet was 39, which was nine points better than runner-up La Center (48). Montesano was third in the 11-team field with 80 points.

The CHS girls couldn’t catch their La Center counterparts, but they did hold off Forks for second place, 51 to 57. La Center scored a 27 against the six-team field.

“This is the highest place finish for the girls in districts since we reinstated the program in 2010,” Cole noted. “We went into the race with the goal of running to our potential, and I believe all the girls finished the race knowing they gave it their all.”

Junior Haley Blair paced the Bruins to the finish line. She placed second in 20:22 more than a week after being forced out of the Trico final by a calf cramp.

Two of CHS’s seven varsity runners posted PRs on the day. Freshmen Lillian Nelson finished 12th in a new best time of 21:59 (-.01 seconds), while Madeleine Koch came in 33rd in 26:01 (28-second improvement).

Blair and Nelson were members of the CHS scoring five, which also included freshman Joules Hope (5th in 20:57), and juniors Andrea Ochoa (14th, 22:21) and Rachel Luther (19th, 23:30).

Freshman Hannah Leon also competed for CHS. She placed 22nd in the field of 44 runners, in 24:04.

The state meet again will be held on Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. The 1A girls race gets under way at 10:30 a.m. The 1A boys race is set to start at noon.

The top-21 individuals and top-three teams out of district qualified for the state meet.