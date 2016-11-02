Chs Volleyball Returns To District

Columbia High volleyball nailed down the 1A Trico League’s No. 4 seed in this week’s Southwest District tournament by sweeping a tiebreaker against Seton Prep last Saturday, in Stevenson.

The Bruins won by scores of 25-15, 25-19, 25-10, to earn their first district trip since 2012.

CHS was scheduled to open tournament play at 5 p.m. Wednesday night, versus Evergreen No. 1 Montesano, in Montesano. Win or lose, the Bruins were to play again at 7:30. The double-elimination tourney concludes on Saturday.

Against Seton, “the girls played so well,” said Bruins Coach Heidi Shultz. “They really came to play.”

She added, “It was a good test going into the district tournament.”

The serving of sophomore Carolyn LaBerge and junior Sami Tardiff played a key role in the playoff victory.

LaBerge served 31 times and scored 25 service points and six aces. Tardiff tallied 12 service points and two aces.

Shultz also praised the play of CHS’s setters and hitters.

“Our attack was really balanced,” she noted. “The setters did a good job of getting all the hitters involved.”

Senior Autumn Engbarth and junior Audrey Keef both had five kills. Tardiff and sophomore Rosalyn Slater each scored four, and senior Keyla Manly tallied two.

The Bruins closed out the regular season last Thursday with a four-set victory at Stevenson. Scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16.

“We switched our offense to a 6-2 so we always have three hitters in the front row, and it seems to be working really well,” Shultz said.

Keef and Tardiff each recorded eight kills. Slater and sophomore Angelie Sampson both logged five, and senior Cassidy Cooper had four.

The team’s top servers were Tardiff, Cooper, and LaBerge. Tardiff served 20 times for five aces and 11 service points. Cooper and LaBerge each served 17 times and scored three aces.

Columbia lost its Senior Night home finale on Oct. 25 in straight sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18.

“We kept the game close with our serving and defense, but we just were not having a great night hitting,” Shultz said.

LaBerge scored nine service points and three aces in 13 serving attempts.

Slater stepped into the middle in the absence of Manly “and did a nice job, and made no errors for the night,” Shultz noted.

Keef led CHS hitters with three kills. Sampson and Engbarth had two apiece.

The top-three teams at district will qualify for the WIAA 1A championships.