Senior Center Needs More Volunteers

White Salmon’s Senior Center is a lively place Monday and Wednesday afternoons.

After enjoying a hot meal, the day’s entertainment gets in to full-swing with tunes for anyone to boogie to. The whole shebang happens like clockwork every Monday and Wednesday at the Pioneer Center, and is made possible by a host of regular volunteers.

“It’s volunteers that make it happen,” explained Senior Service Director Sharon Carter. “Because the funding is so limited. It gives an opportunity, not only for seniors to have a place to go to socialize and have good lunch, it’s also an opportunity to engage and give back. Folks that we have volunteer say they get more out of volunteering and it makes them feel really good to be able to help and contribute.”

The Senior Center is looking for volunteers of all ages to help keep the weekly lunches running at the Pioneer Center. “We have typically the most regular consistent need with the senior nutrition program, which is having the meal here in White Salmon and really throughout Klickitat County,” explained Carter.

Lunches are held throughout Klickitat County at five meal sites: Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Goldendale Senior Center, Mondays and Wednesdays at the Pioneer Center in White Salmon, Tuesdays at the Lyle Lions Community Center, the first and third Tuesday at the Bickleton Grange, and the second Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Trout Lake School. A donation of $3.50 is requested from those over 60. Those attending who are under 60 must pay the full cost of the meal at $6.50.

Volunteers helping with the nutrition program have a spread of options. Some wash dishes, prep meals, collect donations and meal payments, serve food, or wipe down tables when lunch is over. Carter said there’s an occasional teenager helping with meal service at the Pioneer Center.

The lunches are assembled by the program’s nutritional coordinator, Cindy Smith, who’s been prepping and cooking meals for the program for the past three years. Each meal is organized with the help of a registered dietitian and meets senior nutritional program standards recommended by the USDA.

“I try to vary the menu,” said Smith. “As long as I’ve got the requirements in there, I try to vary the menus for what people like. I give them new things to try once in a while too.”

If helping out with the nutritional program isn’t your cup of tea, Carter says volunteers have options in what they can offer to the Senior Center.

“We have volunteers that come in and lead exercise classes here, offsetting from yoga is a volunteer run as well,” Carter explained. “We’re open to other areas of interest that seniors have. There’s pinochle on Thursdays here also. That pinochle group has been going for over ten years.”

“If there is something somebody is interested in opening up to that, we’re open to it and would put the word out to see what people are interested. Really the big piece is with the meal here and delivery drivers for home delivery meals,” explained Carter.

Those wishing to drop off meals for home bound seniors have a few more requirements to fill before being able to dispense frozen meals.

Crystal Tolmie, a volunteer at the Senior Center, says she gets as much out of the experience as those she’s helping. “I know they’re thankful for me, but really I’m thankful for them. They’re so happy to have the help, it’s just super nice.”

Those interested in volunteering to help with the Nutritional Program at the Pioneer Center, or looking to launch a new activity can call Jill at 493-3068.