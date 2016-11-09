Bingen Hires New Animal Control Officer

The days of unsupervised dogs wandering through Bingen are numbered.

Bingen’s new animal control officer wears more than one hat for the city, three-fourths of Mike Solomon’s time is dedicated to Public Works while the remaining fourth is reserved for animal control, specifically, corralling meandering dogs.

“I’m excited, it’s something new for me,” explained Solomon. “I was raised around here, 1964 my family moved here, and I’ve been around ever since. So, I’m pretty excited.”

Solomon won’t be on active “dog catching duty” until he enters training in March. Until then, the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department is taking calls regarding loose animals.

“They want to make sure I’m trained for the legal aspect, and I appreciate that,” said Solomon. Training will focus on informing prospective animal control officers of the legalities they’ll face when seizing a dog at large.

Before taking the job, Solomon said he wanted to make sure the animals he’d seize weren’t going to be euthanized. Once he learned that wasn’t the City’s intention, Solomon signed on.

“I look forward to the communication with the folks,” said Solomon. “If I do find a dog, a lot of times they got out and the owner didn’t know it. So, you’re actually helping them by getting their animal back to them.”

Solomon figures most of the dogs he’ll be dealing with will be local family pets. “It’s not always a stray dog out on the prowl, a lot of times one just gets out because kids leave the gate open or whatever may be. It’s kind of nice to think you can help folks out, because nowadays people love their animals like their kids. They treat them well,” said Solomon.

“I’m excited to start doing it, it’s going to be fun,” noted Solomon. Bingen’s animal control officer will be limited to the city limits of Bingen for the time being.

Dog owners in Bingen must abide by the city’s dog ordinance to avoid fines within city limits. The ordinance states:

All dogs residing in the city limits of Bingen must be licensed annually. Proof of rabies vaccinations is required to obtain a license, and all dogs must wear the license tag issued at time of licensing.

When dogs leave premises of dog owner, all dogs must be confined by leash, rope, device or cords not exceeding eight-feet in length.

Dog owners must remove and properly dispose of dog waste (feces) when the dog defecates in any area other than the premises of the owner of the dog.

Failure to license a dog, a dog running at large, or not properly removing and disposing of dog waste can result in an infraction fine starting at $100.

If Fido gets out, contact Bingen City Hall or the B-WS Police Department. And keep an eye out for Solomon soon; he’ll be patrolling in an animal control vehicle at the beginning of next year.