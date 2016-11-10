Klickitat County Favors Gop; Mapard Levy Failing

The majority of Klickitat County voters cast ballots for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to Tuesday’s preliminary General Election returns.

Two-term County Commissioner Rex Johnston, of White Salmon, was winning a tight race against opponent Pat Arnold, of Trout Lake.

Incumbent PUD Commissioner Ray Mosbrucker was not faring so well in his bid for a third 6-year term. The Goldendale resident was losing to challenger Doug Miller, of Goldendale, in a rematch of 2010 opponents.

Mt. Adams Park and Recreation District’s request for a 6-year levy was failing Tuesday.

In other county results, 14th Legislative District incumbents Gina McCabe, Norm Johnson, and Curtis King were leading their respective House and Senate races.

County voters also favored the re-election of 3rd Congressional District Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler.

Following are unofficial Klickitat County only vote totals from Tuesday night.



County Commissioner, District No. 1

Rex Johnston, 2,999, 54.8%

Pat Arnold, 2,478, 45.2%

Mt. Adams Park and Recreation Levy

Yes, 1,431, 47.9%

No, 1,559, 52.1%

PUD Commissioner, District No. 2

Ray Mosbrucker, 2,107, 43.5%

Doug Miller, 2,734, 56.5%

State Senator, 14th Legislative District

Curtis King, 2,645, 54.9%

Amanda Richards, 2,258, 46%

Rep. Pos. No. 2, 14th Legislative District

Gina McCabe, 3,611, 66.2%

John (Eric) Adams, 1,847, 33.8%

Rep. Pos. No. 1, 14th Legislative District

Norm Johnson, 62.3%

Susan Soto Palmer, 37.7%

U.S. President

Hillary Clinton, 41%

Donald J. Trump, 53.7%

Gary Johnson, 3.1%

Jill Stein, 1.3%

Governor

Bill Bryant, 57.1%

Jay Inslee, 42.9%

U.S. Senator

Patty Murray, 48.4%

Chris Vance, 51.6%

U.S. Congress, District No. 3 Rep.

Jaime Herrera Beutler, 61.3%

Jim Moeller, 38.7%

Commissioner of Public Lands

Steve McLaughlin, 59.2%

Hillary Franz, 40.8%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Erin Jones, 50.8%

Chris Reykdal, 49.2%

State Auditor

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy, 43.6%

Mark Miloscia, 56.4%

Secretary of State

Tina Podlodowski, 38%

Kim Wyman, 62%

State Treasurer

Duane Davidson, 60.7%

Michael Waite, 39.3%

Lieutenant Governor

Cyrus Habib, 42.2%

Marty McClendon, 57.8%

Initiative 732, Carbon Emissions Tax

Yes, 1,708, 31.4%

No, 3,734, 68.6%

Initiative 1433, Minimum Wage Increase

Yes, 2,937, 52%

No, 2,708, 48%

Initiative 1491, Access to Firearms

Yes, 3,279, 58.4%

No, 2,334, 41.6%

Initiative 1464, Campaign Finance

Yes, 1,996, 36.9%

No, 3,418, 63.1%

Initiative 735, Campaign Contributions

Yes, 3,159, 58.6%

No, 2,231, 41.4%