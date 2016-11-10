Klickitat County Favors Gop; Mapard Levy Failing

The majority of Klickitat County voters cast ballots for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to Tuesday’s preliminary General Election returns.
Two-term County Commissioner Rex Johnston, of White Salmon, was winning a tight race against opponent Pat Arnold, of Trout Lake.
Incumbent PUD Commissioner Ray Mosbrucker was not faring so well in his bid for a third 6-year term. The Goldendale resident was losing to challenger Doug Miller, of Goldendale, in a rematch of 2010 opponents.
Mt. Adams Park and Recreation District’s request for a 6-year levy was failing Tuesday.
In other county results, 14th Legislative District incumbents Gina McCabe, Norm Johnson, and Curtis King were leading their respective House and Senate races.
County voters also favored the re-election of 3rd Congressional District Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler.
Following are unofficial Klickitat County only vote totals from Tuesday night.
County Commissioner, District No. 1
Rex Johnston, 2,999, 54.8%
Pat Arnold, 2,478, 45.2%
Mt. Adams Park and Recreation Levy
Yes, 1,431, 47.9%
No, 1,559, 52.1%
PUD Commissioner, District No. 2
Ray Mosbrucker, 2,107, 43.5%
Doug Miller, 2,734, 56.5%
State Senator, 14th Legislative District
Curtis King, 2,645, 54.9%
Amanda Richards, 2,258, 46%
Rep. Pos. No. 2, 14th Legislative District
Gina McCabe, 3,611, 66.2%
John (Eric) Adams, 1,847, 33.8%
Rep. Pos. No. 1, 14th Legislative District
Norm Johnson, 62.3%
Susan Soto Palmer, 37.7%
U.S. President
Hillary Clinton, 41%
Donald J. Trump, 53.7%
Gary Johnson, 3.1%
Jill Stein, 1.3%
Governor
Bill Bryant, 57.1%
Jay Inslee, 42.9%
U.S. Senator
Patty Murray, 48.4%
Chris Vance, 51.6%
U.S. Congress, District No. 3 Rep.
Jaime Herrera Beutler, 61.3%
Jim Moeller, 38.7%
Commissioner of Public Lands
Steve McLaughlin, 59.2%
Hillary Franz, 40.8%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Erin Jones, 50.8%
Chris Reykdal, 49.2%
State Auditor
Pat (Patrice) McCarthy, 43.6%
Mark Miloscia, 56.4%
Secretary of State
Tina Podlodowski, 38%
Kim Wyman, 62%
State Treasurer
Duane Davidson, 60.7%
Michael Waite, 39.3%
Lieutenant Governor
Cyrus Habib, 42.2%
Marty McClendon, 57.8%
Initiative 732, Carbon Emissions Tax
Yes, 1,708, 31.4%
No, 3,734, 68.6%
Initiative 1433, Minimum Wage Increase
Yes, 2,937, 52%
No, 2,708, 48%
Initiative 1491, Access to Firearms
Yes, 3,279, 58.4%
No, 2,334, 41.6%
Initiative 1464, Campaign Finance
Yes, 1,996, 36.9%
No, 3,418, 63.1%
Initiative 735, Campaign Contributions
Yes, 3,159, 58.6%
No, 2,231, 41.4%
