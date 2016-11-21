Columbia High School Salutes Veterans

Columbia High School’s gym was filled with students last Wednesday, but instead of a cacophony of voices the bleachers exuded silence for those who had served in the military.

Students welcomed veterans and their families to the high school for its annual Veterans Day assembly. Six folded American flags were displayed for viewing during the assembly. Columbia High School’s social studies teacher, Steve Larsen led the program and prompted attendees to think about the meaning of the flag.

“For the Veterans Day assembly it’s about honoring veterans,” said Larsen addressing the crowd. “This year, our focus is on a piece of cloth. We begin the school day pledging allegiance to a piece of cloth, called a flag.”

A folding backdrop welcomed veterans with a large decorated sign, which read “2016 Veterans Day… On behalf of a grateful nation...” While CHS’s band initiated the beginning of the assembly with the “Star Spangled-Banner,” the audience directed their attention to a standing flag to the right of the speaker podium.

The only voice once the music stopped was Larsen’s at the microphone. “I’d just like to put to you today, how can a piece of cloth mean so much? You see on these two tables some folded flags, and in a moment or two you’re going to hear some reflections on what those folded flags mean and that’s sort of part of the focus for today; what do these folded pieces of cloth come to mean?”

Larsen then invited CHS’s former head track coach, Doug Miller, to share what the flag meant to him. Miller told students about the first time he saw a folded flag, when it was ceremoniously presented to his mother at Arlington Cemetery for his father’s service in the U.S. Army.

“The first time I saw the flag on the end there in a triangle, sitting upright, I came out of a building in Arlington, Virginia,” Miller said. “It was unfolded of course, not like it was today, and it was draped over his casket.”

“What it means to me is a reminder of that day when it was unfolded. I keep it not as a possession, because I don’t own it, because it’s my fathers. I don’t have it out in front of the living room, but a place I can walk by from day to day occasionally and look up at. Certainly, on days when I do look up and see it, I’m reminded of the service that he gave to the country for 34 years as a solider…” Miller recalled his father’s service in Vietnam, telling students he was looking after kids not much older than them.

“My hope with this flag is that you won’t have to serve, but I would hope that if you did you would honor those who have,” Miller said.

Bill Nix then spoke to the assembly, remembering his time served in the U.S. Navy. Nix presented his flag, which was given to him after he retired from the military in August of 2009.

“One of the things that sticks in my mind most about the flag is that not only do I salute it off when dealing with colors, but also when my friend, when he died, I went to his funeral and I and the lieutenant of the United States Navy unfolded the flag that was presented to his mother. We also ceremoniously refolded it and gave that flag to her,” Nix said.

In between speakers the gym remained still. Larsen rounded out the assembly with a final word. “When these flags represent a loved one, it’s profoundly important. If you have a family member, extended or immediate family, and they are either active duty or retired, honor them by thanking them and saying how much you appreciate their service. Which is really the purpose of why we have a veterans’ assembly each year. On behalf of a grateful nation, we present you with this flag, on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you.”