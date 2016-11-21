Kick Off Holiday Season In Stevenson, Parade Starts Activities Friday, Dec. 2

Christmas in the Gorge comes to Stevenson the weekend of Dec. 2 to 4.

The celebration begins on Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Stevenson. Many local businesses will host open houses throughout the day with holiday refreshments and special sales. At 6:30 p.m. caroling begins in the Courthouse Plaza and the Courthouse Christmas tree will be lit at 6:55 p.m.

Bagpipers lead the procession and the Starlight Parade starts at 7 p.m. with a variety of fire, emergency and decorated vehicles ablaze with lights. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festive entry. Cookies, hot cocoa and cider will be available on Highway 14 during the parade. Nearly 100 ecumenical nativity displays gathered from across the world are on display at a local church throughout the weekend with free admission.

Saturday morning’s fun begins with breakfast with Santa at Rock Cove Assisted Living Center in Stevenson. A free continental breakfast and pictures with Santa will ready you for the day’s many activities. (Donations of canned food for the local food bank will be accepted at breakfast.)

Make gift giving easier this year by shopping at the handcrafted arts and crafts bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3. The bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall at the Skamania County Fairgrounds. Choose from handmade items including quilts, fleece, pottery, paintings, baked goods, jewelry and much more. Santa will visit for photos with the kids.

Stevenson-Carson PTA will sponsor a holiday bazaar at Stevenson Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. as well. The annual cookie fair, holiday luncheon, children’s crafts, book and baked goods sale all take place on Saturday plus new story time and cookie decorating for the kids.

Join in an old fashioned sing-a-long of carols at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum. Open houses continue at the businesses in Stevenson. Skamania Lodge has a variety of special events including gingerbread house making, cocktail demonstrations and elf story time.

Wrap up the weekend on Sunday, Dec. 4 with the nativity displays and business open houses.

For a schedule see www.cityofstevenson.com.