Police Station Relocation Decision Is Mayor’S Only

The decision on where the Police Department will be housed belongs to the mayor, as the chief executive of the city, not the City Council.

Mayor David Poucher and City Attorney Ken Woodrich both drove that point home in responses to a query by Councilor Tao Berman about $60,000 allocated in the proposed 2017 budget for re-modeling of the city-owned building at 142 E Jewett as a police station.

“Right now, we are planning to move the Police Department into the Jewett building,” Poucher said. “I don’t think that [decision] requires council approval.”

Woodrich affirmed that, saying the decision on where to locate the police station is an executive decision. The council, being the city’s legislative body, has no say in the matter, Woodrich said.

“So, in theory, there’s no way for the full council to override the mayor if it disagreed with the decision,” Berman said, expressing concern that “given that you’re not going to lease it out, we no longer have an asset.”

City Administrator Patrick Munyan noted that the city has been on a year-to-year lease with the White Salmon Valley School District for space in the lower Park Center that has been home to the Police Department for many years, “with the expectation we will be moving.”

The city signed a new lease with the School District in September that provided for an early opt-out.

“We need to relocate, in my opinion,” Munyan add-ed, due to the cost of renting space in the Park Center and the desire of a major employer, Insitu, to expand its footprint in the Park Center.

The Police Department would not have to pay rent to occupy the building on the north side of E Jewett.

Berman said he thinks it makes sense for the council to be involved in the decision on what goes on the face of the building, as in, the size of the sign.

Police Chief Tracy Wyckoff chimed in, “You can’t hide the Police Department, Tao. People need to be able to find it.”

He added, “We’re not going to put up a neon sign down there. It’s going to be plain and simple,” such as Bingen-White Salmon Police Department stickers on the windows.

Relocation of the police station is contingent on City Hall at the corner of N Main and E. Jewett being ready for occupancy. The building and its contents sustained extensive water damage a few years ago due to an interior water line break on the second level that spread to the bottom floor.

The contract with Bob Jolley Construction for re-pairing City Hall has been extended to Dec. 31, 2016, per an amendment approved by the City Council on Nov. 2.

In other business, the council:

Set Nov. 16 as the date of a second public hearing on the proposed 2017 budget.

Approved Pay Estimate No. 3 for the Hood-Wauna Safe Routes to School project, in the amount of $286,242, less retainage.

“They basically have reached substantial completion, we just haven’t issued the letter,” Munyan said.

Munyan noted the inspector from the city’s funding agency, the state Transportation Improvement Board, recently looked at the job done by contractor Artistic Excavation and gave it TIB’s approval.

Items such as striping of the crosswalks have been postponed due to the season. “Our hope is to complete it next spring, just like we did with the last {Tohomish] project,” Munyan said.

The council also approved Change Order No. 4 for the project, which reduced the total cost of the project by more than $3,000.