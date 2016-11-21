Walking Man Brewing Celebrates Sweet 16

Walking Man Brewing is celebrating their 16th anniversary by hosting a Sweet 16 party on Nov. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The celebration will take place at the brewpub and extend into The Grain Room private event space above the brewpub in Stevenson.



For 16 years Walking Man Brewing has strived to maintain the integrity of a small community craft brewery. Holding strong to the timeless tradition of brewing hand crafted, dynamic beer, Walking Man remains one of the only breweries in the Northwest to use traditional open-top fermentation. Every batch has been lovingly stirred by hand since the first brew in 2000.

Fans are invited to kick off the holiday season at Walking Man’s Sweet 16 party the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The event is free for all ages. DJ John Ross will provide the motivation needed to hit the dance floor. Guests can also capture a memory at the photo booth with an photo souvenir.

“We thought we would have some fun with the Sweet 16 theme and encourage guests to express a bit of whimsy with their attire by wearing whatever the phrase ‘Sweet 16 Party’ inspires. Just be sure to bring your dancing shoes,” said co-owner Tabatha Wiggins.



It wouldn’t be a birthday party without the cake! Complimentary cupcakes baked with Walking Man beer will be available while supplies last.



Most significant to the evening’s festivities Walking Man will feature several special release brews including a new release, Twinkle Toes IPA. Cellared heavy hitters like Bourbon Barrel Aged Jaywalker Imperial Stout, Old Stumblefoot Barleywine and cask conditioned Knuckle Dragger IPA are included in the lineup. Brand favorites including Homo Erectus Imperial IPA, Walking Stick Stout, Flip Flop Pilsner and Barefoot Brown will also be on tap.

