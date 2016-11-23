Bnsf Agrees To Study Covering Coal Trains Per Draft Settlement

A coalition of environmental groups reached a tentative agreement with BNSF Railway last week, signaling the end of a three-year court tussle over coal pollution.

The seven plaintiffs, including Friends of the Columbia Gorge and Columbia Riverkeeper, charged the railroad with contaminating numerous gorge waterways with coal that dropped from railcars. They sued under the federal Clean Water Act.

Parties finally reached a settlement in federal court on Nov. 15, a decision the conservation groups called a win.

The settlement is expected to be finalized in the next 60 days and, in the meantime, postponed a trial that began Nov. 7 in federal court in Seattle, the Associated Press (AP) reported last week.

BNSF denied any violations of the Clean Water Act and said in a statement that last week’s court settlement reflects the company’s long-term efforts to address coal dust.

“BNSF has always said that we are more than willing to apply different mitigation measures if they could be shown to meet the mitigation requirements contained in our [2011] coal dust rule,” the railroad said in a statement.

“It is precedent setting,” Michael Lang, Friends of the Columbia Gorge conservation director, said last week about the agreement. “It’s good news for the Gorge community.”

Under the draft settlement, BNSF agreed to fund a two-year study into methods for physically covering coal trains. The agreement also demands the railroad pay $1 million for conservation and restoration projects in Washington, such as the cleanup of specific water bodies most affected by coal trains.

Lang explained in a joint statement the groups released that the decision paves the way for “an agreement in principle” with BNSF that could spell an end to coal pollution in the Gorge, and allow cleanup of the Columbia River.

“Importantly, the court will retain jurisdiction to ensure that the terms of the agreement are enforced,” Lang noted.

BNSF runs the main coal-by-rail shipping route through the Gorge. Coal trains roll daily along the Washington side of the Columbia River, drawing controversy and safety concerns from local environmental activists for years.

“We are pleased that BNSF will seek to cover its dirty coal trains and clean up the pollution they’ve already spilled,” Brett Vanden-Heuvel, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper, said in the statement. “It’s the simple solution. The railroad is not above the law.”

"This puts them (BNSF) on a path to the ultimate solution to stop the discharge of coal into our nation's waterways," said Charlie Tebbutt, lead attorney representing the plaintiffs.

The agreement doesn't necessarily guarantee that covers will be ultimately be used. But Tebbutt and others said they hoped it would lead to covers being used on rail cars, and that any such a rule would be applied beyond Washington state borders, according to the AP.

BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace told the AP last week that it's too early to tell. "We'll have to work through the study and see what comes from that and how it would impact not only BNSF but the industry," she said.

The company operates one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America, with 32,500 miles of tracks across the western two-thirds of the United States.

Hundreds of uncovered trains carrying coal from Powder River Basin in Montana and Wyoming traverse Washington state each year. The trains carry coal to export terminals in Centralia, British Columbia, Canada, and other locations.

A judge heard testimony during a weeklong trial at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle. It included eyewitnesses to coal pollution and expert testimony — plaintiffs testified that a million or more coal particles per second come off of each rail car.

The groups maintained that BNSF had “discharged coal, coal chunks, coal dust, metabolites or related byproducts of coal” into U.S. waters.

According to the June 2013 complaint, various local rivers and lakes were listed on the lawsuit as being impacted by pollutants: the Columbia River, the White Salmon River, Drano Lake, Horsethief Lake, the Klickitat River, and Rowland Lake.

These were classified as “waters affected,” and “receive defendants’ coal pollutant discharges where defendant BNSF-operated rail lines and rail cars pass by, cross, or are in proximity to such waters.”

BNSF noted last week it is already using the best commercially available technology to address coal dust. It issued rules in 2011 requiring coal to be loaded in a bread-loaf shape and then sprayed with one of several approved topper agents or an alternative to control dust. The Surface Transportation Board upheld that rule.

BNSF also said the $1 million it would pay for environment projects was small compared to initial lawsuits that sought trillions of dollars and “reflects the truth that these sweeping allegations were simply unfounded.”

The plaintiffs also agreed not to bring similar litigation for five years, BNSF said.