Klickitat Canyon Nrca May Expand Before Year’S End

The Klickitat Canyon Natural Resources Conservation Areas (NRCA) may double its size before the year is through.

Last week, Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held a public hearing in White Salmon to gauge the community’s response to the proposed expansion northeast of Glenwood.

NRCAs often contain and protect priority species and ecosystems, while offering low-impact public uses.

“It’s a land use designation that DNR can use, and basically NRCAs are intended to protect areas that have outstanding ecological value, or scenic value,” explained DNR’s John Gamon during the public hearing. “They’re also made to provide opportunities for education.”

The Klickitat Canyon NRCA was first established in 1990 and spans 2,335 acres. The designated area is home to seven rare plant species, and contains one of only four areas of nesting habitats in Washington for the state-listed endangered greater sandhill crane.

The proposed addition is an adjacent area of approximately 2,400 acres, owned by subsidiary companies of Hancock Life Insurance and managed by Hancock Natural Resources Group.

DNR’s primary management objective of the expansion is to improve and maintain ecological conditions of the area. The proposed acquisition will be funded by the federal Forest Legacy program, which is intended to permanently protect forestland.

Long-term management of the proposed expansion would be overseen by the Columbia Land Trust organization. Currently, a management plan doesn’t exist for the area, which is another component of the NRCA’s proposed expansion.

“We have talked about the need for a management plan, and the NRCA statutes direct us to prepare site specific management plans,” said Gamon. “It’s an instance though where, again, we don’t have the resources to prepare those management plans for each and every NRCA. We do have a statewide NRCA management plan that acts as the default.”

In this case, Gamon explained DNR collectively agreed that a management plan was needed for the Klickitat Canyon NRCA, and the proposed expansion area. “We’re kind of working through what the mechanics of that would be,” Gamon noted.

DNR is working on an abbreviated time line for the purchase and expansion of the NRCA, Gamon said. “The current timeline is that we would close by December 15,” he said, “And we’ve committed to producing that management plan within 12 months of that closing.”

During the hearing’s question and answer session, a few ranchers from the Glenwood area expressed concern with the NRCA designation limiting use of the area.

Another concern was whether the future management plan would take fire risk in to account, and actively maintain the area for fire prevention.

Most testimonies questioned the restrictive nature of the NRCA designation, and asked if the land could be tagged with a different designation. Gamon said a different designation wasn’t off the table, but whether it was possible was up to the Public Land Commissioner.

The public comment period for the Klickitat Canyon NRCA expansion was wrapped up Wednesday, Nov. 23. The comments on record will be summarized, packaged, and sent to the Public Lands Commissioner.

“It’s that person that ultimately will make a decision,” Gamon explained.