Ucd Selling Native Plants; Order For Spring

The Underwood Conservation District’s 2017 Native Plant Sale is here.

The native plant sale is one way UCD encourages the restoration of natural habitats and promotes native species. UCD staff hopes it makes a convenient, low-cost way for property owners in Skamania and western Klickitat Counties to obtain native trees and shrubs.

Last year, UCD’s Native Plant Sale helped to get nearly 20,000 native plants in the ground!

UCD’s plant sale includes a variety of species for all your planting needs. It has beautiful flowering shrubs that will attract beneficial insects to your garden; fire and drought-resistant species; large trees that provide shade year round to your home or creek; and hardwoods to bring vibrant colors each fall.

Planting native trees and shrubs serves a number of purposes including reforestation, erosion control, improving bird and wildlife habitat, visual buffers, and stream enhancement – all while adding beauty and color to the landscape.

UCD is currently accepting online orders for native conifer, hardwood and shrub seedlings and will do so until Feb. 28, 2017. All orders will be available for pick-up on Saturday, March 18, in White Salmon.

Plants are ordered in bundles of 10 plants of the same species, with a minimum online order of $45 (at least three bundles). For persons who’ld like to shop for smaller quantities, or mix-and-match species within a bundle, plan to come to the distribution event on Saturday, March 18. UCD will have single seedlings in a variety of species available for sale, and the opportunity to create your own mixed bundle tailored specifically for your site.

Call us at 509-493-1936, or stop by the UCD office in the Park Center at 170 NW Lincoln in White Salmon to talk about planting ideas or receive a price list.