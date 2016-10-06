Chs Xc Wins Final Meet At Husum Hills

It was one last cross country meet for old times sake last Wednesday.

Columbia High’s girls and boys teams ran to significant victories in what were probably the final races on the former Husum Hills golf course.

The CHS girls finished with a score of 24 — 10 fewer than runner-up La Center. The Bruins’ top five, led by junior Haley Blair, placed second, third, fourth, sixth, and ninth.

Led by seniors Colin Howe and Will Nuckoles, the CHS boys tallied a score of 19. Their top five claimed first, second, fourth, fifth, and seventh places.

Seton Catholic edged La Center for second, 67 to 68, in the 1A Trico League meet.

“This last meet was a good one,” said Bruins Coach Jill Cole. “It was our goal to come away with a double win and to compete hard, and we did that.”

Blair ran to the lead at the start and led a five-runner pack that included three CHS teammates down the first hill, out of the first turn, and up the second hill.

Blair held the lead into the second lap on the mostly hilly 5,000-meter course, over freshly mowed dry grass. She lost it to La Center freshman Natasha Lewis on the backside of the course. Blair ended up a strong second, in a time of 22 minutes, 23 seconds on the warm, sunny late September afternoon.

Likewise, CHS freshman Joules Hope overtook junior teammate Rachel Luther on the back stretch on her way to a personal 5,000-meter record of 23:24. Hope finished third and Luther was fourth in 23:30.

Freshman Lillian Nelson, CHS’s fourth finisher, places sixth in a PR of 24:03. Junior Andrea Ochoa was ninth in 25:58.

Freshman Hannah Leon finished just outside CHS’s top five, coming in 10th in a PR time of 26:13.

All told, 23 runners, from CHS, La Center, Seton, and Stevenson finished the race.

Howe earned the victory in his final Husum Hills go-round, completing the 5,000- meter run in 18:33. Nuckoles was not far behind; he came in second in 18:49.

Sophomore Ethan Andrews placed fourth (19:31) and freshman Dylan Beneventi was fifth (19:33).

Freshman Finn Coffin rounded out CHS’s top five, taking seventh in 20:26, in a field of 59 runners from CHS, Seton, La Center, King’s Way, and Stevenson.

PRs went to CHS freshmen Luke Samuels (22:14) and Brandon Moore (25:31).

“Our teams are pulling from their strength built over this past summer,” Cole said. “They are running strong and working on running as a tighter pack.”