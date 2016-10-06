K/G, L/W Get Better Of Yakama Nation

Klickitat/Glenwood and Lyle/Wishram varsity volleyball shared an opponent last week: Yakama Nation.

The Vandals were first up and swept the Eagles at home on Tuesday, Sept. 27, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-18, 25-14.

Kenzie Tuthill had 13 kills and two blocks for the Vandals. She also played a role in the passing game, finishing with 12 set assists.

Brooklyn Emmerson recorded eight kills. Bailee Green scored five kills and three service aces.

Kinley Troh passed for nine assists and served five aces while putting 95% of her serves in play.

In junior varsity action, the Vandals won both sets, 25-6, 25-7, thanks to 24 service aces.

The Cougars dropped their first set against the Eagles last Thursday, falling 26-24.

The second set was close, too, but this time the Cougars came out on top, 27-25.

Lyle/Wishram closed out the victory by winning sets three and four, 25-16, 25-9.

Amber Tompkins scored at the net and from the service line. She scored 10 kills and five aces, to go with four service points, three blocks, and two digs.

Katelynn Oldfield had four kills, four blocks, five aces, and six service points.

Larissa McConville tallied seven kills and four aces, and Raquel Montoya and Iris Gatti each netted six kills.

Gatti paced the passing game, finishing with 20 set assists, and Alex Cloud was a defensive standout with 10 digs.