Premera Blue Cross Exiting Klickitat County

Changes are afoot for individual health plans offered by Premera Blue Cross. The health insurance provider will be exiting the individual market of Klickitat and Skamania counties, as well as 12 other Washington counties, beginning January 2017.

“We are committed to serving customers in the individual market, which is still very much in the start-up phase, with providers and health plans across the nation searching for the right business model that delivers excellent patient care and customer experience, while also assuring long-term stability,” said Jim Havens, VP and GM for Premera’s Individual Markets ,in a statement released by Premera. “By making these changes, we can better manage quality and costs, and offer more competitive prices.”

The start of 2017 will bring:

Only offer ACO-like plans, called PersonalCare, in King and Pierce counties, while also making these plans available in Snohomish County. PersonalCare Plans provide streamlined, coordinated care within a select group of healthcare providers.

Sell products for the individual market only on the state health care exchange, which was set up under the Affordable Care Act to facilitate the purchase of health insurance in each state, while allowing customers to quickly compare health plans.

Reduce individual market reach of Premera and its affiliated companies from 39 counties to 27, no longer offering Afford-able Care Act (ACA) health plans in 12 counties, including Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skagit, Stevens, and Yakima. This change will impact 11%, or 17,000 of Premera’s 155,000 customers in those counties. The vast majority of Premera’s 900,000 customers statewide are insured through Medicare or group plans through their employer. Premera will still offer individual market plans in more counties than any other carrier in the state.

Narrow its network of providers serving the individual market to reduce medical costs, while ensuring quality. Portions of the Swedish, Providence, and CHI Franciscan health systems will leave Premera’s network in January. Other facilities will remain in network due to their locations where members have few or no other in-network options for care.

“We are committed to the individual market in Washington, but we are exiting counties where we cannot offer coverage and high quality care at a reasonable cost,” explained Premera’s Marketing representative, Melanie Coon.

“We have just under 900 members in Skamania and Klickitat counties, with three-quarters of them attributed to Klickitat. By focusing our resources in select counties, we are able to better manage costs and offer more competitive prices for our customers throughout the state,” Coon explained.

Competitive pricing is one of the reasons the company is limiting its services in the individual market, but it doesn’t boil down to one reason. “These counties were places where we couldn’t be competitive. The size of a county isn’t always the determining factor,” said Coon, “It could come down to relationships with area providers and what prices we’re able to negotiate with them.”

What Premera is trying to maintain is competitive pricing, “and stay competitive with other providers,” Coon added.