Presentation To Spark Community Conversation

The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library and Humanities Washington invite the community to an engaging conversation with Lance Rhoades a member of the 2014-16 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau.

This free event takes place Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library.

Who controls life and death? Does a man-made being have (human) rights issues? Although regarded as Gothic sensationalism when first published – both for its lurid tale of a scientist driven mad by his obsession to animate the dead and for the surprising news that the author was 19-year-old Mary Shelley – Frankenstein has resonated widely in the popular imagination, most notably in theater and cinema.

Over the two centuries since its publication, the work has also served as a vivid allegory in debates about technology, slavery, and universal suffrage. Led by scholar Lance Rhoades, this multi-media presentation considers how Shelley addressed some of mankind’s greatest concerns with a creation that took on a life of its own. Explore and discuss these complicated and complex issues.

Rhoades is a multifaceted Seattle-based scholar who completed his graduate studies in Comparative Literature and Cinema Studies at the University of Washington, where he has taught in the Department of Comparative Literature, and in the Cinema Studies, Comparative History of Ideas, and American Indian Studies programs, and was a recipient of the UW’s Excellence in Teaching award.

Rhoades has presented talks throughout North America, Asia and Europe on cultural history in film. Each year he teaches a course in the humanities at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Close to home, Lance regularly lectures on the history of literature and film, and serves as a Program Director for the Mercer Island Library and Arts Council.

Humanities Washington sparks conversation and critical thinking using story as a catalyst, nurturing thoughtful and engaged communities across our state. For more about Humanities Washington, visit www.humanities.org.

The Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau is one of Humanities Washington’s oldest and most popular programs. A roster of 31 cultural experts and scholars provides low-cost, high-quality public presentations across the state, encouraging audiences to think, learn and engage in conversation. These diverse and engaging speakers cover a variety of topics, including popular culture, photography, architecture, literature, food, film and history. Best of all – these presentations are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the library at 509-493-1132.