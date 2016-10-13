American Indian Trade Blanket Expert Appraising At Maryhill

Maryhill Museum of Art is hosting author and antique American Indian trade blanket specialist Barry Friedman for a gallery walk-through and appraisal program titled Barry Friedman’s Walkin’ Talkin’ Indian Trade Blanket Lecture on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

During the program, Friedman, author of “Chasing Rainbows: Collecting American Indian Trade & Camp Blankets” (2003) and “Still Chasing Rainbows: Collecting American Indian Trade & Camp Blankets, Volume Two” (2014), will give a brief introduction to trade blankets and then lead a walk-through of the exhibition A Kaleidoscope of Color: American Indian Trade Blankets.

The exhibition, which is on view through Nov. 15 at Maryhill, features boldly colored pre-1925 blankets from a variety of well-known historic American manufacturers such as J. Capps & Sons, Racine, Oregon City and Pendleton Woolen Mills among others.

After the gallery tour, Friedman, who is a vintage blanket consultant to Pendleton Woolen Mills and a vintage blanket supplier to Ralph Lauren, will provide appraisals of visitors’ own trade blankets. The appraisal segment of the program is designed to be educational in nature, with the audience invited to listen in and learn about the history, designs and cultural significance of the trade blankets brought in by visitors.

Both the gallery walkthrough and the appraisals are free with museum admission. Out of consideration of the museum environment, visitors are asked to make sure their blankets are free of dust and dander.