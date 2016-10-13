Mayerdale Place Topic Of Historic Highway Program

Join Tom Garnier for a program on Mayerdale Place, Friday, Oct. 21, with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.



The cost for the 6 p.m. dinner and program is $18, the 7 p.m. program only is just $5.

Garnier, owner of Mayerdale Place, will discuss the history of this iconic stately mansion and 230 acre orchard, established in 1910 by Mark Mayer. The Mayerdale estate is located 1.8 miles east of Mosier, on the Historic Columbia River Highway (US Highway 30).

Mark A. Mayer, better know as “Markie” Mayer to his friends, at the age of 50 purchased this property and established Mayerdale in June of 1910. Mayerdale Orchard & Ranch, as it was originally referred to, provided various fruits, eggs, and farm produce to the general local economic.

From the head of this 232-acre property stands the original estate home. The house completed in 1913 is a Colonial Revival style with all the amenities. The front of the home faces west with a breathtaking view of the Columbia River.

In addition, Mayer donated land for what is now Mayer State Park, near Rowena, on the Columbia River.

The property is now the site of Garnier Vineyards, one of over 40 vineyards within the Columbia River Gorge area. Garnier Vineyards, planted in 2002, is a family-owned winery.

This program is made possible in part by a grant from Oregon Heritage Commission.

Tickets for this event may be purchased by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201.