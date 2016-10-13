Spreading Joy, One Rock At A Time

Colorfully painted rocks with vignettes, and encouraging words are being spotted all over the Gorge. Especially in White Salmon. If you look hard enough in the park, the library, or even on the sidewalks of Jewett there’s a possibility you’ll spot one.



Painted rocks began popping up this summer, after Krista Shilvock and her family got back from visiting Whidbey Island.

“We were on a trip to Whidbey Island and we were walking around one of the towns, and we found a rock in one of the flower pots,” said Shilvock, “and then we just started finding them everywhere, and we were wondering what was going on.”

The rocks had encouraging words, smiley faces, and small pictures painted on their surface. Shilvock and her son, Marlin (four), and daughter Evelynn (two), were perplexed by the color washed stones.

After seeing more stones, Shilvock asked one of the shop owners who told her a Whidbey Island resident had started “a low tech Pokémon Go kind of painting and hiding rocks” activity for the community and sharp eyed visitors.

“The kids just had so much fun with it, that it was like a big Easter egg hunt,” said Shilvock. “So, the kids and I thought, ‘we could start this in White Salmon,’ and maybe it would encourage, or be a community builder. We painted about 10 rocks at the end of the summer when we came back, and it’s just kind of taken off from there.”

Shilvock started a Facebook page called Columbia Gorge Rocks, a public group anyone can request to join, where people post pictures of their found rocks. So far the group has blossomed to 89 members. You don’t have to be on Facebook to enjoy finding the painted stones.

Anyone who wishes to participate can, find some rocks you want to paint and then create your masterpiece. “We usually paint just a fun picture, or an encouraging word, or whatever kind of design you want,” Shilvock said.

After the paint has dried, you’re ready to hide. Just keep in mind, when hiding rocks refrain from placing any stones on the lawn of any city park. Possible damage to the lawnmower is a concern. Also, be mindful of private property and businesses.

Overall, the local treasure hunt is pretty loose on rules, all you need to participate are a few rocks, paint, and a good attitude.

“On our page we say, ‘if you really can’t part with it, you can keep it, but if you want you can re-hide it and then paint some more of your own,’” explained Shilvock. “On the back of the rocks we’ll just say ‘post a picture to Columbia Gorge Rocks and then re-hide or make another one,’ so people have found out about it by just looking at the backs of rocks.”

Since the start of the Facebook group the movement has grown, Shilvock noted. “We’ve only painted about ten, and there’s definitely a lot of pictures of rocks on there that aren’t ours.”

Shilvock hopes the rocks will encourage family time, and help build a community, while promoting the idea of putting the phone away while walking around.

When searching for stones, keep an eye out for a Bubba’s Brew rock. If found by your child, the rock can be returned to the coffee stop for a free 16-oz. drink. Happy hunting.