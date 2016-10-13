Tl Soccer Passes Midway Point In Season

Trout Lake boys soccer ended an otherwise successful week last Saturday with a 5-3 loss at home to Oregon 3A school De La Salle, of Portland.

Fischer Ferguson, Forrest Putnam, and Diego Cortez scored the goals for Washington 1B Trout Lake, which stands 5-3-1 with six matches remaining on its schedule.

“They jumped ahead 3-0 in the first half, but we scored just before half to make it 3-1,” said first-year Mustangs Coach Timmy Waller. “In the second, they scored two to go up 5-1 before we got two back towards the end of the game to finish at 3-5.”

Ferguson got the goal just before halftime, finishing at the end of a Cortez pass.

With the Mustangs trailing by four goals in the second half, Putnam stepped into a free ball from 35 yards out on the left side of the field. His shot had carry and loft to it. Putnam notched the unassisted goal when the ball passed beyond the goalkeeper’s reach and into the far side of the net.

Cortez made it 5-3 in the late going when he converted a penalty kick won by Reece Painter.

Coming up: The Mustangs return to action on Monday with a home match against the Hood River Valley Frosh.

At Trout Lake 12, City Christian 0: The goals fell like rain drops for the Mustangs as they tallied six goals in each half to win last Friday’s friendly.

Fischer Ferguson provided four goals, while Diego Cortez got credit for five assists.

Sean McMahon and Rain Norman both netted two goals. George Juarez, Seth Ballard, Davis Melkonian, and Ryan Thiesies each put in one.

Carter Wurzer assisted two goals, and Juarez assisted another.

Trout Lake 3, at Columbia Adventist 2: The Mustangs mounted a 3-1 halftime lead in their Oct. 4 friendly against the Kodiaks.

Fischer Ferguson got the Mustangs going early when he turned a Diego Cortez pass into goal.

The Kodiaks countered to make it 1-1, but the Mustangs kept charging ahead for more.

Cortez sank a couple of goals before halftime to give Trout Lake a two-goal advantage at the intermission.

The Kodiaks got one back after the break but the Mustangs managed to control the possession game (and the clock) and hold on for the win.

Trout Lake 3, at Riverside Christian 0: The Mustangs got goals from Sean McMahon, Davis Melkonian, and Diego Cortez to win the Sept. 30 match in Yakima, against their Yakima Valley District rival.

Carter Wurzer assisted McMahon’s goal, while Cortez got the assist on Melkonian’s scoring shot. Cortez’s goal came unassisted.