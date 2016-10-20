Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer Tasting Coming Up

Join Everybody’s Brewing for a Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer Tasting on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Everybody’s Russian Imperial Stout has been aging for over 10 months in eight different Heaven Hill bourbon barrels. The brewery is tapping into them for one night only before they get blended together and bottled for its Uncle Stepdad Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout Release this fall.

Head Brewers Jess Caudill and Adam McClure will be leading the tasting and providing insight into the aging process.

Each barrel has its own unique characteristics and has transformed the original imperial stout into a unique beer.

Guests will also be sampling the base Russian Imperial Stout for comparison along with eight different barrel samples. Light hors d’oeuvres that have been carefully selected to compliment the beer will be included, providing the ultimate tasting experience.

At the end of the tasting everyone will receive a bottle of 2015 Russian Imperial Stout to enjoy at home.

Tickets are $25 and very limited, so make sure to reserve a spot.