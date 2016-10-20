Bruins Volleyball Moves Into Tie For Fourth Place

Columbia High volleyball put itself in the hunt for a Southwest District tournament berth last week with a pair of Trico League wins in Miller Gym.

The Bruins swept the Stevenson Bulldogs on Oct. 11, by scores of 25-15, 27-25, 25-12.

“The girls played well enough to win,” said Bruins Coach Heidi Shultz. “It was not their best hitting game but our serve receive and serving game made the difference.”

Keyla Manly put all 21 of her serves in play; six of them went for aces. She also was strong in serve receive passing, made 12 digs, and tallied seven kills.

Carolyn LaBerge also had a good night at the service line, serving six aces on 19 good serves. CHS finished with 15 aces.

Sami Tardiff recorded five kills and seven digs.

At Columbia 3, Seton Prep 2: The Bruins tied the Cougars for fourth place last Thursday with the five-set victory.

“With the exception of game four, we played pretty consistently and kept our composure in the last set to take the win,” Shultz noted.

The Cougars won the first set 25-22, but the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in sets with 25-21, 26-24 wins. Seton bounced back in the fourth set, 25-17, to send the match to a fifth set.

Columbia got the lead in the fifth set and pulled away for a 15-6 result.

Sami Tardiff was a standout on both sides of the serve. She registered 15 kills and made 23 digs.

Keyla Manly recorded 12 kills and 14 digs, and Audrey Keef had six kills and two stuff blocks.

Serving also proved to be a strength for the Bruins. They made good on 92% of their serves, with nine aces.

Autumn Engbarth went 17 for 17 from the line, with three aces. Carolyn LaBerge scored two aces, to go with 20 set assists and 13 digs. Cassidy Cooper racked up 24 set assists.