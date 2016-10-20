Chs Soccer Gets Into Win Column

Columbia High girls soccer notched its first Trico League win of 2016 here on Oct. 11: a 3-1 result against Stevenson.

The win put the Bruins in fourth place in league standings, at 1-4-1, with four Trico matches remaining (three on road, one at home on Oct. 25).

Carlee Trullinger, Alondra Cazares, and Jordan Murphy scored for CHS, which moved ahead of Castle Rock and Stevenson.

La Center 3, at Columbia 2: The visiting Wildcats scored three unanswered goals in the second half last Thursday to claim the Trico win.

Louise Howe staked CHS to a 1-0 lead with a long scoring shot from 35 yards out in the opening 15 minutes of play.

Jordan Murphy made it 2-0 when she finished off an assist from Alondra Cazares.

Coming up: The Bruins started the home stretch of the regular season on Oct. 18 at Seton Prep. They visit King’s Way on Thursday, then host their Senior Night match versus Castle Rock on Oct. 25 .