Library Hosting Teen Ball

Teens! You are invited to the Teen Masquerade Ball to be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join library staff for an after-hours “teens only” game night featuring games for XBox One and XBox 260 with Kinect, Rock Band, extended Internet access, crafts, snacks and more!

Costume Contest Challenge: Dress up as your favorite fictional character from any book, your choice! Prizes!

Fort Vancouver Regional Library teen events are developed for people aged 12-18, and are free!

For more information call the library at 509-493-1132.