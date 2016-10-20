0

Library Hosting Teen Ball

A teens-only masquerade ball will be held at the White Salmon Library on Oct. 28. Teens are asked to dress up as their favorite fictional character. (Submitted artwork)

As of Thursday, October 20, 2016

Teens! You are invited to the Teen Masquerade Ball to be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join library staff for an after-hours “teens only” game night featuring games for XBox One and XBox 260 with Kinect, Rock Band, extended Internet access, crafts, snacks and more!

Costume Contest Challenge: Dress up as your favorite fictional character from any book, your choice! Prizes!

Fort Vancouver Regional Library teen events are developed for people aged 12-18, and are free!

For more information call the library at 509-493-1132.

