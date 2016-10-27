Bruins’ Season Comes Down To One Game

The 2016 football season for Columbia High has come down to one game.

The Bruins visit the Stevenson Bulldogs tomorrow night for a matchup that will determine which team qualifies for next weekend’s Southwest District playoffs.

Stevenson positioned it-self for a playoff berth by edging King’s Way, 19-18, last Friday. Columbia stayed alive, too, despite losing its Senior Night finale to La Center, 30-6.

Bruins Coach John Hal-lead is anxious to find out which Stevenson team will show up Friday. Against King’s Way, the Bulldogs intercepted three passes made two defensive stops inside their 10-yard line during the muddy, rain-soaked contest.

“Stevenson has been a Jekyll and Hyde type of team, losing to Castle Rock 45-14 (a team we beat 29-14) but beating King’s Way (a team we lost to 31-7),” Hallead noted.

He added, “We need to come out for this rivalry game like we have the past couple of years and establish our offense, limit big plays on defense, and take control from the onset of the game.”

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m.

The aftermath of the game will feature presentation the new Gorge Bowl trophy.

“The winner will carry the trophy off the field and keep the trophy in their respective trophy case until next year’s game. We are very excited to include this in our annual rivalry.”

CHS opened the La Center game with an impressive 14-play, 7-minute drive that culminated in a 22-yard field by senior placekicker Eduardo Oriz.

“The first drive was a game plan drive,” Hallead said, “keep the ball in our possession and keep their explosive offense off the field. It worked.”

Columbia’s defense also got off to a good start, forcing La Center’s offense to turn the ball over on downs after a four-play series. The score after one quarter was 3-0.

The lead didn’t last long. La Center’s Thomas Dreyer scored on a 92-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The pass for conversion failed, however, and the Wildcats led only 6-3.

But not for long. La Center scored on an 85-yard pass play on its next possession to take a 12-3 lead. (A pass for conversion again failed.)

“Our problems defensively this season have been allowing big plays,” Hallead said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Bruins followed with another strong drive that put them inside the La Center 10-yard line. Again, the Wildcats’ defense found its resolve and kept the Bruins’ offense out of the end zone.

Columbia went for a field goal rather than try a fourth-down play. Oriz connected from 38 yards to pull CHS within 12-6.

La Center tallied two more touchdowns before halftime (sans successful conversions) and led 24-6 at the intermission.

The Wildcats made it 30-6 when Jeffrey Mayolo scored on an 83-yard run on the second play of the third quarter.

That was one of three second-half possessions for La Center, which was content to let CHS use as much clock as it wanted.

Columbia put together three promising drives in the second half.

The Bruins went on 13-play, 7-minute and nine-play, 6-minute drives before turning the ball over on downs. Later, a six-play, 4-minute drive ended with an interception.

CHS totaled 185 yards of offense, and suffered three drive-killing interceptions.

Senior Zach Walker rushed 16 times for 66 yards, while senior Austin Bucklin ran 12 times for 46 yards and completed 9-of-23 passes for 71 yards.

Walker and sophomore Chandlor Bucklin each caught three passes (Walker for 14 yards, Bucklin for 43). Sophomore Trenton Howard had two receptions for 16 yards.

Junior Tylan Webster led the defense with six solo tackles, including three for a loss.

La Center finished with more than 400 yards of offense in wrapping up the Trico’s No. 1 district seed. The Wildcats totaled at least 260 rushing yards, as well as two touchdowns and 153 yards through the air.