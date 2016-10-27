Call To Artists: Public Art Project

The White Salmon Arts Council is seeking artists to submit design concepts for the Jewett facing wall of the Hi-School Pharmacy.

A three-dimension wall sculpture is preferable but all ideas are welcome and will be reviewed by a jury. The winning concept will receive an initial grant/reward of $500.

Each submission will require a concept drawing, description of the materials to be used and some detail about re-grading the planned fabrication and installation processes.

Also required is a basic budget for the fabrication of the project including additional artist hours.

The target budget for the project is $15,000 to $20,000.

The submission should be sent to the White Salmon Arts Council (PO Box 2221, White Salmon, Wash. 98672) by Dec. 15.

The submissions will be juried by a team including artists, architects and community members.

The winning concept will then be reviewed with the artist by a professional design team to ensure a project that is effective on a north facing wall and can be installed in a safe and permanent way to the wall.

Any questions call Ann Fleming at 503-577-2730.