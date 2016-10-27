During Home Games Chs Football Players In Good Hands

Watching Columbia High School football home games is more than a spectator sport for Dave Wiltsie.

For the past 14 years, Skyline Hospital’s Physical Therapy Manager Dave Wiltsie has been volunteering his Friday nights to follow plays, and assess injuries. Wiltsie was the first PT to participate in the sports residency program, and started volunteering at home games as part of his sports training.

“Basically I’m a physical therapist, but I also went through a year-long residency for sports certification which allows me to have the knowledge and skills to be assessing injuries,” Wiltsie ex-plained. “What our job is, is to assess the injury, and then direct them to the appropriate treatment, either the ambulance, emergency room, or get them iced down and then we’ll see, for the smaller strains and sprains. You basically triage an injury when you see it.”

During football season Wiltsie attends home games, keeping track of what’s happening on the field to respond to players when they incur an injury.

“I’ve dealt with everything from dislocated shoulders, fingers, torn knee ligaments, broken bones, typical football injuries,” said Wiltsie. “Hopefully most of them are minor.”

The highest priority injury Wiltsie looks for is a concussion. “Concussions are on the forefront right now, especially in football,” he said. “As that field evolves we learn more and more about how to treat these concussions, how to assess them, how to keep the kids as safe as we can.”

When Wiltsie witnesses a head injury on the field he first checks the player’s cervical spine. Once that has been cleared he searches for signs of amnesia, checks for neurological defects, and examines eye tracking. “You’re putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. It’s not just one, it’s a series of symptoms,” Wiltsie explained. “They can be confused, they can be anxious, agitated.”

“The things about concussions is you have to keep on it for a bit, you pull them and keep asking them and then you reassess. A lot of time it takes a little bit for them to start showing up,” he said. “If you look at concussions like you did five years ago, you’re missing the boat. Every year there is so much emphasis on it that we’re learning more and more.”

The most common injuries Wiltsie assesses are knee and back strains. Most of the time after assessing an injury, if it’s serious enough, players will end up working with Wiltsie to recover.

“It’s rewarding, to see these kids. There’s one of them in particular, after every game he’s been shaking my hand and thanking me, and it’s really rewarding,” said Wiltsie. “You’re helping to keep these kids safer, so the better you can be trained medically the safer they’re going to be.”

Wiltsie attributes a lot of the players’ safety to an excellent coaching staff, which work with him when he determines whether a player can return to a game. “The coaching staff is very good at allowing me to make those decisions, I know it’s not easy, especially in a competitive game if it’s one of their star players it can get a little challenging but they’re very good at allowing me to make those calls.”

“One of the best things is those kids thank me, and the coaches,” said Wiltsie. “That just keeps me coming back and knowing that what you’re doing is beneficial for the kids and the team.”

