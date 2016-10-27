Grassroots Project Exploring Aging With Dignity In Gorge

Community conversations about elders, aging and caregiving, sponsored by the Aging in the Gorge Alliance (Alianza de la Tercera Edad), were launched on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a “World Café” attended by 50 people from nearly all Gorge communities. Three experts on aging also came, driving from Portland to see this grassroots project in action.

Organizers describe the event as “colorful and dynamic,” with diverse participants engaging quickly in “big talk about important subjects.” They express thanks to all the donors, volunteers, and supporters who have made this project possible, including Columbia Gorge Community College, where the first gathering was held.

Central to the conversation was the book The Age of Dignity by Ai-Jen Poo. Four hundred free copies were distributed by area libraries, church groups, book and social clubs throughout early autumn, and excerpts continue to be broadcast in both English and Spanish periodically on Radio Tierra through the first week of November.

More opportunities are coming up to discuss The Age of Dignity and its themes with neighbors, friends and families in smaller World Café conversations.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a discussion at the Stevenson Library; and on Thursday, Nov. 3, there will be another at the White Salmon Library, also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Hood River Library will host a discussion on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., and The Dalles/Wasco County Library will offer its own on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome and the conversations are free.



Churches, private clubs and groups who haven’t yet scheduled discussions may still do so with support from the sponsors; contact aginginthegorgealliance@gmail.com for more information.