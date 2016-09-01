Bonneville Dam Rolls Out Program For Kids

Bonneville Lock and Dam rolled out its initial Every Kid in a Park event on Aug. 24 at the Bradford Island Visitor Center.

Highlights of the event included:

qMore than 110 kids took part in the event along with their families.

qTwelve fourth graders received Every Kid in a Park Passes to Federal lands for the upcoming year.

qThe Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Ms. Jo Ellen Darcy and US Army Corps of Engineers Portland District Commander Colonel Jose Aguilar were in attendance at the event.

qA highlight of the day’s activities were three birds of prey programs that were given by Pacific Northwest Falconry with more than 160 attendees.

Topics that were covered included: “Recreate with Respect” learning about how to enjoy and recreate in parks and natural areas while minimizing impacts on other users and resources; “Every Kid in a Park” encouraging kids and their families to experience their parks, natural areas, visitor centers, and cultural/historic sites; learning about what recreation opportunities are out there on federal and state lands; watchable wildlife; geocaching; cultural resources; salmon life cycle; fish passage; water safety; animal tracks; and road, bike, pedestrian, and trail safety.