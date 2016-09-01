Hike With Friends This Fall

The Friends of the Columbia Gorge have slated 38 outings for its fall guided hike season, which runs Sept. 9 to Nov. 5.

Whether it be wildflower walks, kayak trips, geology tours, or bike rides, the organization has made it easy for the public to enjoy unique outings in all areas of the Columbia Gorge by signing up to hike with Friends.

Each outing has an educational theme and is led by knowledgable volunteer hike leaders and shepherds.

Of the 38 outings, 17 are open to the general public.

The list of general public hikes include the following.

Register at www.gorgefriends.org/hikes.

—Friday, Sept. 9, Lend-a-Hand Stewardship, Lyle Cherry Orchard.

Kick off the fall hiking season with Stewardship Coordinator Sara Woods. Hikers will install two boot brushes to help reduce the spread of invasive weeds on this beautiful property. No experience necessary.

—Saturday, Sept. 10, Mosier Twin Tunnels Bike Ride, 24 miles, 1200-ft elevation gain.

Ride from Hood River to Rowena Crest with Kim Owen on the Historic Highway, through the car-free Mosier Twin Tunnels, past vineyards, orchards, and river views.

—Friday, Sept. 16, Bridal Veil Falls and Loop, easy, 1.2 miles, 70-foot elevation gain.

Hear history and tales of Bridal Veil Falls State Park as attendees hike with Oregon State Park Ranger Dorothy Brown-Kwaiser, from its timber-company past up to today.

—Saturday, Sept. 17, Pierce National Wildlife Refuge, easy, three miles, little elevation gain.

Join birder Randy Fortish for a leisurely hike through this beautiful wetland area with oak woodlands and open fields.

Sunday, Sept. 18, Pool of the Winds Falls and Little Beacon Rock, easy, 2.5 miles, 500-foot elevation gain.

This hike to Pool of the Winds and Little Beacon Rock features an educational scavenger hunt with environmental educator Roland Begin. Learn botany, geology, and history as one hikes. Great for the whole family.

—Wednesday, Sept. 21, Nick Eaton Ridge, strenuous, 10.2 miles, 3100-foot elevation gain.

Climb the rugged Herman Creek trail with Field Representative Peter Cornelison to great Gorge views, as hikers learn current conservation challenges facing the Gorge.

—Saturday, Sept. 24, Herman Creek Ancient Cedars, expert, 15 miles, 2600-foot elevation gain.

Hike past sparkling waterfalls and through towering stands of noble fir, hemlock, and Douglas fir with Jim Chase, to a stunning grove of ancient red cedar.

—Monday, Sept. 26, Horsetail, Ponytail, and Triple Falls, moderate: 4.4 miles, 680-foot elevation gain.

Leader Billie Anger will lead this classic Gorge hike to three waterfalls, including one hikers will walk behind. Learn local history amid early autumn beauty on this comfortably-paced hike.

—Friday, Sept. 30, Larch Mountain Crater Loop, moderate/strenuous, 6 miles, 1100-foot elevation gain.

Hike an enchanted old-growth forest with leader Ruth Johnson, out to Sherrard Point, where hikers will enjoy views of the Columbia River and five major volcanic peaks.

—Saturday, Oct. 8, Gibbons Creek Bird Walk, easy, 2.5 miles, no elevation gain.

Columbia Gorge Refuge Stewards Dave Pinkernell and Jared Strawderman will share natural and cultural history on this hike at the Steigerwald National Wildlife Refuge, where more than 200 avian species make their homes.

—Sunday, Oct. 9, Wahclella Falls Salmon Hike, easy, 1.8 miles, 300-foot elevation gain.

Hike up Tanner Creek to thundering Wahclella Falls with Mary Ann Schmidt on this educational outing to witness fall spawning. Wonderful as a family outing.

—Thursday, Oct. 13, Swale Canyon Bike Ride, moderate: 28.5 miles, 1417-foot elevation loss.

Ride the old railbed along Swale Creek with field representative Peter Cornelison. This one-way ride from Harms Road down to Lyle crosses some rough railroad rock and offers great views of massive rocks, arid landscape, and wildlife habitat. Involves a car shuttle.

—Saturday, Oct. 15, Lend-a-Hand Stewardship, Lyle Cherry Orchard

Join stewardship coordinator Sara Woods to remove deteriorated wood fences and posts, so wildlife can traverse this land trust property unhindered. No experience necessary.

—Saturday, Oct. 22, two Klickitat River Rail-Trail Hikes, Lyle to Fisher Hill Bridge, easy, 4 miles, 100-foot elevation gain; Pitt to Fisher Hill Bridge, moderate/strenuous 9 miles, 100-foot elevation gain.

Celebrate Klickitat Trail Conservancy’s 14th anniversary along the Wild and Scenic Klickitat River. Choose either the easy, short hike, or the longer, more strenuous hike.

—Saturday, Oct. 22, Horsetail Falls Pika Hike, easy, 1 mile, 500-foot elevation gain.

A Cascade Pika Watch volunteer will lead this hike in Gorge habitat of the American pika, a small alpine creature considered a sensitive indicator of climate change. Citizen scientists are researching Columbia Gorge pika for clues to ways that warming temperatures will impact Gorge species.

—Sunday, Oct. 23, Elowah Falls and Upper McCord Creek Falls, easy, 4 miles, 600-foot elevation gain.

An educational scavenger hunt enriches this hike with environmental educator Roland Begin. Learn local plants, animals, geology, and history. Great for the whole family!

—Saturday, Oct. 29, Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop, moderate, 4.8 miles, 1540-foot elevation gain.

Hike this stunning waterfall trail with Paul Gerald, author of 60 Hikes Within 60 Miles of Portland and other guides. Gerald will share the story of Perdition Trail, wiped out in the 1996 floods, and tales of other trails that interconnect in this area.

—Saturday, Nov. 5, Lend-a-Hand Stewardship, Mosier Plateau.

Join Stewardship Coordinator Sara Woods for trail work at the Mosier Plateau, installing directional signs, spreading gravel, and reseeding along the trail. No experience necessary.

For more information about the hikes contact Maegan Jossy at 971-634-2028.